Will Johnson Injury Update: Michigan CB opens up on his medical setback ahead of Big Ten championship game

As the Michigan Wolverines gear up for the Big Ten Championship game against Iowa, all eyes are on star cornerback Will Johnson, who is grappling with a knee injury.

The talented sophomore, a standout in Michigan's formidable defense, played a pivotal role in their monumental victory over Ohio State. However, a leg injury sustained in that game has cast a shadow over his availability for the championship clash.

According to The Athletic's Austin Meek, Johnson's leg injury happened in practice leading up to the Ohio State game. He’s hoping to play Saturday.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

2024 College Football Recruits: Future Stars! 🌟 🏈 View Full Rankings

Expand Tweet

Will Johnson's injury update

Will Johnson, a key figure in Michigan's defense, revealed on Tuesday that he is dealing with a knee injury. The setback occurred during practice before the crucial Ohio State game, and despite aggravating the injury during the match, Johnson managed to make impactful plays, including his third interception of the season against Marvin Harrison Jr.

Johnson has expressed optimism about his recovery:

"I feel a lot better than I did on Saturday. Yeah, just tweaked a little something."

He emphasized the importance of his availability:

"My best ability is availability, so trying to be available is the biggest thing, and trying to be at my best health is the biggest thing, too."

The uncertainty surrounding Johnson's status adds a layer of intrigue to Michigan's defensive strategy against Iowa.

With the Wolverines boasting the fourth-ranked passing defense and a remarkable 10.3 points allowed per game, Johnson's presence significantly strengthens their defensive prowess.

However, his potential absence could pose challenges, especially considering his recent recognition with first-team All-Big Ten honors.

What happened to Will Johnson?

The injury saga began during the Ohio State game, where Will Johnson, despite his exceptional performance, had to leave the field early due to a nagging knee issue. He clarified that the injury is unrelated to a previous one suffered over the summer but acknowledged its hindrance to his game.

Against Ohio State, Johnson showcased his defensive brilliance, intercepting a key pass and contributing to limiting one of college football's best receivers. His absence on the field in critical moments left him frustrated.

Looking ahead to the Big Ten Championship game against Iowa, the decision regarding Johnson's participation remains uncertain. The Hawkeyes, with a struggling offense led by quarterback Deacon Hill, might not pose an immediate threat.

However, Michigan must weigh the risk of exacerbating Johnson's injury against the potential benefits of having him on the field.

In the broader context of Michigan's season, Johnson's availability could become crucial in future games, especially if the Wolverines secure a spot in the College Football Playoff.