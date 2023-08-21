The Michigan Wolverines secure a notable mention in Greg McElroy's national championship victory analysis. The ESPN college football analyst's year-round year-round insights are valued across the entire college football community.

On his podcast "On Always College Football," McElroy engaged in an in-depth conversation with former Ohio State linebacker Joshua Perry to evaluate the obstacles that could prevent Michigan from securing the national title.

McElroy centered his thoughts on how Michigan will fare in the Big Ten. But he said Michigan appears to possess a successful strategy against Ohio State.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

2023 College Football Recruits: Future Stars! 🌟 🏈 View Full Rankings

Expand Tweet

Perry expressed optimism about the Michigan Wolverines' defensive capabilities.

"You mentioned the edge rushers, and I think you could get in a situation where you might take a step back in production on sacks on the edge," Perry said. "You might have a guy who's maybe inconsistent in the run game there.

"But I think that's going to be a really solid unit. ... I like the personnel. I like what they have returning. I like what they've built on that side of the ball."

Rising Ambitions: Michigan Wolverines' vibrant camp

Amid the doubts, Michigan Wolverines coach Jim Harbaugh is primed for his pursuit of a third consecutive Big 10 championship in 2023. Harbaugh stands among the select four Big 10 coaches who achieved over 10 wins in the initial two seasons.

Harbaugh has an impressive record, serving as the Wolverines' coach since 2014. The recipe, as mentioned by Greg McElroy, is Michigan's roster boasting an abundance of talent, headlined by exceptional players like Blake Corum, Donovan Edwards, J.J. McCarthy and Will Johnson.

As they head toward excellence under Harbaugh, the vibrant energy, however, marks a promising backdrop of aspirations for the Michigan Wolverines.