Michigan football injury report vs Michigan State Week 8: Updates on Kalel Mullings, Mason Graham and more

The Michigan Wolverines will face their regional rivals, the Michigan State Spartans, this Saturday at 7:30 p.m. Eastern Time. These two Big Ten teams have had a contrasting 2023 season, with the Wolverines being a playoff contender, holding the No. 2 spot in the AP Poll and a 7-0 record.

For their part, the Spartans are in crisis mode, with a 2-4 record and they've lost their head coach, Mel Tucker, to a sexual harassment investigation.

Michigan Wolverines Injury Report

Kallel Mullings

Mullings was absent from the Week 7 52-7 victory over the Indiana Hoosiers. The nature of the injury hasn't been disclosed, and the running back remains questionable for this week's encounter with the Spartans.

Martin Klein

The tight end has missed the last two encounters with an undisclosed injury. Klein remains questionable for Week 8.

Alex Orji

Michigan's reserve quarterback has struggled with injuries in his redshirt year and remains questionable for Week 8.

CJ Stokes

The sophomore running back hasn't featured since Week 2 and has struggled with an injury. Some reports have him as out for the season, although the cause hasn't been revealed.

Logan Forbes

The sophomore wide receiver has been carrying an injury since the fall camp, which hasn't been disclosed yet. He was even scheduled for an MRI at one point.

Jimmy Rolder

Rolder hasn't featured this year for the Wolverines and was injured during the fall camp.

Who's the favorite to win the game?

The Wolverines are the favorites by far, with the bookies having them as 24-point favorites for this game. Michigan has a spotless record this season, with seven victories and no setbacks. Critics will say that Jim Harbaugh's men haven't faced anyone yet and that the true tests lie ahead in Week 10 and 12 in the form of the Penn State Nittany Lions and the Ohio State Buckeyes.

On the other hand, the Spartans season was derailed almost as soon as it started. At the start of the season, coach Mel Tucker was engulfed in a national scandal regarding allegations of sexual misconduct on his part. The accuser was rape survivor turned activist Brenda Tracy, who worked with the school in matters of sexual education.