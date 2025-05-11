Michigan Football Recruiting Tracker: Top Commits, Offers & Visits (2025-2026)

Sherrone Moore will enter his third coaching season for the Michigan Wolverines. Last year, the team finished with an 8-5 record and qualified for a bowl game. On Dec. 31, 2024, they defeated the Alabama Crimson Tide 19-13 in the ReliaQuest Bowl.

Ad

Michigan fans are optimistic that Moore can lead the team to an appearance in the College Football Playoff. They have signed 22 freshmen for the 2025 season, including potential starting quarterback Bryce Underwood. He played for the Belleville High School Tigers for four years, completing 11,488 passing yards and 152 touchdowns.

The Wolverines are actively recruiting players for the 2026 season to compete against the best in the league.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Michigan Wolverines 2026 recruiting overview

247Sports reports that the Wolverines have five incoming freshmen who have committed. The most recent prospects to commit to Moore's team were Brady Smigiel and Tariq Boney on April 26.

Ad

Trending

Here are the top recruits and prospects that Michigan is interested in for the 2026 season.

Top Commits

Brady Smigiel

Smigiel could be a quarterback option for Moore in the 2026 season. He is set to play one more year for the Newbury Park High School Panthers. Smigiel had offers from the Arizona Wildcats and Arizona State Sun Devils before committing to the Wolverines.

Brody Jennings

Brody Jennings is another incoming freshman who chose to play for Michigan. He made his commitment on July 28, 2024. 247Sports ranks the cornerback as a three-star prospect. Jennings will play one more season with the Mandarin High School Mustangs.

Ad

Jaylen Pile

Jaylen Pile could see action in the 2026 season for the Wolverines as a freshman. He decided to commit to Moore's team on Oct. 16, 2024. The wide receiver will join the team after he finishes his last year with the Paris Episcopal High School Panthers.

Notable Offers

Savion Hiter

Savion Hiter is a prospect the Wolverines are interested in signing for the 2026 season. The program made an offer to the running back and will hold a visit for him on June 13. He will complete his last year at Louisa County High School. Hiter also has offers from the Tennessee Volunteers and the Ohio State Buckeyes, whom he will visit.

Ad

Davion Brown

Moore's team is also looking to recruit Davion Brown. The wide receiver will play his last year for the Trinity Episcopal High School Titans before transitioning to college football. The team doesn't have a visit scheduled for Brown, which could hurt their chances of acquiring him next year. Brown has offers from other teams, including the Georgia Bulldogs.

Elijah Golden

Michigan is targeting Elijah Golden to help improve their defense next year. The defensive lineman received an offer to join the team, but has yet to commit and doesn't have a visit planned.

Ad

Before entering college, he will play his last season with the Cardinal Mooney High School Cougars. According to MaxPreps, he had 61 total tackles (28 solo) and 10 sacks last year. The defensive lineman has also received offers and will visit with the Florida Gators.

Michigan recent visits

247Sports reported that Michigan's last visit was with linebacker Tank King on April 11. They want to add him to the 2026 roster, but he has yet to commit. On May 2, King visited the Oklahoma State Cowboys to decide whether to play for them.

In June, he will meet with the Texas A&M Aggies, the Texas Longhorns and the Notre Dame Fighting Irish to determine his best offer.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Tyriece Simon Tyriece Simon has a bachelors degree in journalism and graduated from York College. His hobbies during his free time includes reading books, watching movies and playing video games. Know More