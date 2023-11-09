Michigan football sign-stealing update: Jim Harbaugh's attorney claims Big Ten lacks authority to punish Michigan HC

The Michigan football sign-stealing saga has another interesting update. The Wolverines are doing well on the field, but the sign-stealing saga has become a major distraction for them. The attorney representing head coach Jim Harbaugh has made a big claim in a letter to the Power 5 conference.

The Wolverines had been mired in the sign-stealing saga for weeks, with a former staffer caught in the crossfire. According to allegations, former Michigan analyst Connor Stallions stole the signs used by the team's opponents in order to get an advantage over them. After being suspended with pay, Stallions resigned from his position last week.

Tom Mars, Harbaugh's attorney, argued in his letter that there is a lack of evidence on the allegations against him. Furthermore, he stated that the Big Ten commissioner would go above and beyond his authority if he opted to reprimand Michigan's head coach.

Harbaugh has denied any knowledge of sign-stealing by the Stallions or any other staff. The University of Michigan has taken a similar stance on the matter, saying that Big Ten commissioner Tony Petitti has no authority to punish Harbaugh.

The Big Ten matter might be under control, but a specific change to the NCAA bylaws made in January may apply to Harbaugh. According to the changed bylaw, coaches "shall be held responsible" for the actions of all institutional staff members. With this change in bylaws, this sign-stealing update might not go down well with the head coach and the school.

What is the whole Michigan football sign-stealing update to date?

The Big Ten announced in October that the Michigan Wolverines were being investigated for sign stealing. The case involved Michigan staffer Connor Stallions, who is alleged to have hired multiple people to scout the Wolverines' opponents and film the signs they use on the sidelines. When the matter came out, the Wolverines suspended Stallions with pay, but the analyst later resigned.

The Big Ten is mulling a multi-game suspension for head coach Jim Harbaugh, although no decision has been reached yet. The NCAA is conducting its own investigation and hasn't yet tied Harbaugh to the whole mess.

In the meantime, the Wolverines are on their way to the college football playoffs, with the rankings putting them at the top, ahead of the Georgia Bulldogs. Will the new Michigan football sign-stealing update change the course of their season? Only time can tell.