Michigan football tickets: Where to buy week 1 game tickets, details, location and more 

The Michigan Wolverines begin defending their national championship this weekend in a week one clash against the Fresno State Bulldogs. However, their season also opens under suspicion as the program recently received a notice of allegations from the NCAA due to their sign-stealing scandal.

With that said, amid the high stakes and drama, how can fans get tickets to the Wolverines' week one clash against the Bulldogs?

Where to buy tickets for the Michigan versus Fresno State game

Tickets for the Wolverines game against the Bulldogs can be found on Stubhub, retailing from around $63 to $125 depending on the section chosen. Some sections are already sold out.

The week one game begins at 7:30 p.m. ET at the Michigan Stadium in Ann Arbor.

How to watch the Michigan vs. Fresno State game

The game will be shown on NBC and streamed on Peacock and FuboTV at 7:30 p.m. ET. It will also be broadcast on WXYT-FM (97.1).

Who will be the Michigan QB1?

The Michigan Wolverines lost star quarterback J. J McCarthy to the NFL and haven't named a starting quarterback for the season or their game against Fresno State.

The competition for starting QB honors is between former walk-on Davis Warren and talented junior Alex Orji. During Monday's news conference, coach Sherrone Moore was non-committal about who would start the game.

“We’re close,” Moore said. “We’ll figure that out soon, though. We’re in a good place. We’ll just see who practices better these next couple days, and then we’ll make a decision — whether it’s Friday, whether it’s right before the game. We’ll let them know, then everybody else will find out at the same time.”

Moore addressed the possibility of the Wolverines using a two-quarterback system throughout the season, which, while rare among elite teams, has been done before.

“I’ve been a part of it (two-quarterback system). I’ve been a part of it here,” Moore said. “I’ve seen it work. I’ve seen it not work. We’re just going to do whatever it takes to win. I don’t think there’s really a ‘yes’ or no’ or what’s better, what’s not."

Wolverines fans eagerly await coach Moore's decision regarding which quarterback will begin their pivotal year as QB1. Meanwhile, the team looks to shed offseason rust against a Fresno squad they are favored to beat by 21.5 points.

