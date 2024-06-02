Michigan Wolverines junior quarterback Alex Orji is one of many prospects in the running to replace quarterback J.J. McCarthy as the QB1 for the national champions. Orji staked his claim by being one of the stars of the team during the spring game a few weeks ago.

Most recently, Orji reacted to his character in the rebooted EA Sports College Football 25 game with a hilarious Instagram post.

He shared a snap of his character from the game and wrote:

"Never had dreads before @easports"

Alex Orji attempts to fill big shoes

The Michigan Wolverines won the national championship in dominant fashion last season under the leadership of coach Jim Harbaugh. One of the key cogs in the team was superstar quarterback J.J. McCarthy who was drafted into the NFL.

With both personalities now in the NFL and with Michigan under new coach Sherrone Moore, the Wolverines will have to find another signal caller whom the players can trust to lead them to glory.

One of the players in the running is junior quarterback Alex Orji. He showed Michigan fans glimpses of his talent last season during the rivalry game against the Ohio State Buckeyes.

Orji had a sensational spring camp and during the Blue vs. Maize spring game, he completed 13 of 18 passes for 103 yards while rushing for a touchdown. He is in the QB1 race alongside Jack Tuttle, Jayden Denegal and Davis Warren.

While speaking to reporters after the camp, Orji showed his confidence in being the man to replace McCarthy. He said:

“We had a leader in our room [in J.J. McCarthy] who was the best leader of the nation, in my opinion. Whenever it happens, it happens and everyone can kind of feel it. But at the end of the day, it’s time to step up and the time is now.

“If I’m not the starter going into Week 1, I want to know whatever I can do to help the team and if helping the team is me being the starter that I want to work to be that. So obviously, I would love for that to be the new starter. What I’m gonna work to do is be the starter, because in my head, I have confidence that gotta give us a great opportunity.”

Should Alex Orji win the QB1 spot, he will be thrust into the limelight of trying to replace a Michigan legend in McCarthy and steering the reigning national champions under first-year coach Sherrone Moore.