Michigan HC Jim Harbaugh’s daughter Grace takes a dig at Ryan Day’s Ohio State after 30-24 rivalry week win

In one of the most-anticipated rivalry games of the season, Jim Harbaugh's Michigan emerged victorious for the third straight time against the Ohio State Buckeyes. Despite his absence from the sidelines because of the three-game suspension, the Wolverines performed at the top of their game and thwarted their conference rivals 30-24.

This win means Michigan will move ahead to the Big Ten championship game against Iowa and closer to a playoff berth. As fans celebrated this glorious victory, Jim Harbaugh's daughter Grace took a jab at Ohio State and their coach, Ryan Day.

In her Instagram story, Grace shared a picture of a sweatshirt that was making a mockery of Ohio State. The design on the apparel stated that the No.1 thing to do in Ohio State is to leave. Grace accompanied that photo, copying the same design as her caption.

"things to do in Ohio: leave"

Image Credits: @graceharbaugh

Ohio State's journey to another conference championship came to an end against Michigan, who will now move ahead with the hopes of three-peating the Big Ten title and securing a playoff berth for the nationals.

They face the Iowa Hawkeyes who emerged as the Big Ten West division champions with an overall record of 10-2 (7-2 in the Big Ten).

Furthermore, the conference championship game will also likely mark the return of Jim Harbaugh to the sidelines after his suspension. Interim coach Sherrone Moore did a good job helping Michigan remain undefeated.

But with the investigation still going on over Jim Harbaugh's alleged involvement in the sign-stealing scandals, what does the future hold for the 59-year-old?

Despite being suspended, Jim Harbaugh earned a $500,000 bonus for victory over the Buckeyes

According to an article by USA Today, the Michigan coach earned himself a fat bonus of $500,000 for his team defeating Ohio State. The bonus is a part of his contract terms, which state that he earns a $500,000 bonus for defeating the Buckeyes to win the Big Ten East division and secure a conference championship game.

Furthermore, if Michigan wins the conference championship game against Iowa in Indianapolis, then Harbaugh is set to receive $1 million for winning the conference title and $500,000 for securing a playoff berth.