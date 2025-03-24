Michigan insider makes feelings known about $2.9M NIL-valued Bryce Underwood while comparing him to Dylan Raiola

Bryce Underwood is being projected as the next big thing in college football and will help Michigan cover lost ground in 2025 after their lackluster 2024 season. Michigan insider James Yoder discussed this on the "Michigan Football Report with James Yoder" podcast on Thursday.

Yoder shared thoughts on Underwood, the $2.9 million NIL-valued quarterback (On3), comparing him to Nebraska Cornhuskers QB Dylan Raiola. He said:

"What will Bryce Underwood look like, right? They're very if you think about, like, hype and follow you, training you, committed to an SEC school, end up in the Big Ten school, all that stuff.

"There are some similarities, maybe not personality-wise, but in hype, in accolades, in expectations of the fan base. The fan base expects both guys to come in and start from day one. Here's the numbers for Raiola, 275 of 410 passing, 67%, that's over 2,200 yards," Yoder added. [07:55]

As Underwood prepares for his freshman season at Ann Arbor, expectations are high. Analysts are eager to see if he can match or surpass the freshman performance of the Nebraska QB.

He has an impressive high school resume to support him up to this point, but from here on out, it's his performance on the field that will do the talking.

Michigan HC Sherrone Moore makes feelings clear on QB Competition for Bryce Underwood

Michigan Wolverines coach Sherrone Moore spoke to the media Monday as the team continued spring practice. He considers Bryce Underwood a key player and is glad the freshman joined early, giving him time to learn and grow in the offense.

“I think just early enrollees in general, it’s a great thing for the game and for those players to be able to come in,” Moore said. “Adjusting to things and doing things a little bit differently, but he’s [Underwood] done well. He works his tail off. He’s in here late, in here early, and, you know, those guys have really worked hard to compete at that position.

“They’re all practicing. They’re all going. So everybody gets reps with the ones. Everybody gets reps with the twos. Everybody gets reps with the threes. And at the end of the day, all the reps are pretty balanced. We’ll figure out who the starter is when we feel like we’ve gotten to that point."

Moore is glad to see the team improving and that all quarterbacks are working hard and getting fair chances. So far, there's no established pecking order, and whether Bryce Underwood is Michigan's QB1 will only be decided as the 2025 college football season nears.

