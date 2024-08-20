Michigan OL Gio El-Hadi reveals reasons for staying with the Wolverines despite being offered “big bags” to enter the transfer portal

Michigan offensive lineman Gio El-Hadi faced tempting offers to transfer this offseason but chose to stay with the Wolverines. Despite receiving significant financial incentives—what he referred to as “big bags”—El-Hadi opted to remain in Ann Arbor.

"I was getting offers from other teams," he said. "I was getting other players from other teams telling me to come. Obviously, NIL and everything, they're throwing pretty big bags. And don't get me wrong: That money, it looks good. I know my family could use that money.

"So, I thought about it. No matter how good the money is, I love the coaches. I love the environment, the players. And I knew they would take me to that next level. Not just me going to another team, even if I do start.” [H/T 247Sports]

El-Hadi has been a reliable force on Michigan's offensive line, appearing in 30 games, including 20 as a key contributor with three starts. Remarkably, he allowed no sacks over 140 pass attempts during his senior year and averaged nine knockdowns per game.

Michigan fans can look forward to seeing Gio El-Hadi in action against the Fresno State Bulldogs at Michigan Stadium on Aug. 31.

Gio El-Hadi and Michigan's underdog line aim to dominate

Michigan head coach Sherrone Moore watches a play - Image source: Imagn

The Michigan Wolverines' offensive line faces a major rebuild this season after losing its top six players to the NFL. However, one player set to step up is Gio El-Hadi, who is almost guaranteed to start.

Despite the shakeup, El-Hadi and his teammates remain confident, especially with Sherrone Moore stepping into the coaching role.

"We trusted Coach Moore," he said. "Him being head coach is just going to help me more. Last year, he showed all four games that he was the head coach: We won them and we dominated. You've got that mean streak in him. That's how we want not just the O-line to be, but all of our players to be.

“We love being the underdogs. We love when people doubt us, just so we could prove them wrong." [H/T 247Sports]

As the 2024 season approaches, OL Gio El-Hadi and the revamped offensive line are eager to show their strength and silence the doubters.

