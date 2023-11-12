Michigan players raise “Free Jim Harbaugh” boards after thrashing Penn State in Week 11 [WATCH]

The Michigan Wolverines defeated the Penn State Nittany Lions in Jim Harbaugh's absence as he was suspended for the sign-stealing scandal. While that whole situation unravels, the Wolverines have proven they are a unified group of players.

During their 24-15 road victory against Penn State, several Michigan Wolverines players held up signs that said "Free Jim Harbaugh."

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

2024 College Football Recruits: Future Stars! 🌟 🏈 View Full Rankings

The Big Ten Conference suspended Harbaugh throughout the regular season as he is not allowed to be on the sidelines during game days. However, he can coach the Wolverines throughout the rest of the week. It is expected that Harbaugh and the University of Michigan will file an injunction.

Will the Michigan Wolverines be able to make the College Football Playoff without Jim Harbaugh on the sidelines?

Jim Harbaugh is still able to control the program and is only not allowed on the sidelines during game days.

The Wolverines finally have a quality win under their belts, as defeating the 10th-ranked Penn State will help their standings. Entering Week 11 as the third-ranked program in both the AP Poll and the College Football Playoff was a good sign for the team.

The Wolverines team as a whole, from the coaching staff to the players, are united as one as they rallied around Harbaugh for a huge victory. They have a road game against the Maryland Terrapins and wrap up the regular season with a home game against the top-ranked Ohio State Buckeyes.

If Michigan can win, they will likely face the 22nd-ranked Iowa Hawkeyes in the Big Ten Conference Championship and might also have Harbaugh on the sidelines, as technically that is not a regular season game.

The path for the Wolverines is simple: win and survive. Their strength of schedule has not been the toughest. But if they can walk away with wins over the Terrapins, the Buckeyes and the Hawkeyes, that is enough to secure a top-four seeding in the College Football Playoff.