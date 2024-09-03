The long-running Michigan Wolverines starting-quarterback battle is finally over, and Davis Warren got the job ahead of Alex Orji. Just before the game against the Fresno State Bulldogs, coach Sherrone Moore announced Warren as the starting QB.

He went 15-of-25 for 118 yards with one touchdown and one interception in the 30-10 win against the Bulldogs to kickstart the Moore era. Next up for the Wolverines is a clash against coach Steve Sarkisian's Texas Longhorns that will test their mettle.

During his weekly news conference, Warren did not shy away from the challenge of facing off against the Longhorns. He told his story of being diagnosed with Leukemia in 2019 and battling through it.

In a tweet, Barstool Sports founder Dave Portnoy — who is a Michigan fan — hyped up the quarterback and challenged the team to perform against Texas:

"I cant wait to get to Ann Arbor this weekend (home of the National Champion Wolverines). This is why you go to Michigan. We want Big games. We dont play cupcakes every week like some other schools. Iron sharpens iron. Win and you're in game."

During his postgame news conference, Warren said that despite the hardships along the way to being named QB1, he never stopped believing that he could win the job of replacing the legendary J.J. McCarthy.

"I never wavered," Warren said. "I never had any interest in leaving or going anywhere else. I wanted to be here. And obviously, there's been some ups and down in the road, but it did feel really good tonight. I've thought about this day for a long time and envisioned it a lot."

How Davis Warren won the Michigan QB1 job

Davis Warren was a walk-on in 2021 under former Michigan Wolverines coach Jim Harbaugh. During his college football career before Saturday, he had attempted 14 passes resulting in 89 yards and one interception. He played in three games last season during the Wolverines' national championship-winning season.

He was not initially in the battle for the QB1 spot, with Jack Tuttle and Orji seen as the two most likely candidates for the job until the latter got injured and had surgery, which elevated Warren into the conversation.

During his postgame news conference, first-year Michigan Wolverines coach Sherrone Moore revealed how Davis won the QB1 battle.

"Ultimately, he won the job the last week, really," said Moore. "He was just consistent, took care of the football, made plays against that defense that you saw out there. They played hard for both [quarterbacks], but he ultimately took the job and won it. That made the decision easier for us."

Presumed QB2 Orji already said that he would respect the coach's decision on the QB1 and would look to contribute positively. Warren will likely need all the help he can get as he attempts to help guide the teetering Wolverines in what is expected to be a difficult season.

