Former Michigan quarterback J.J. McCarthy has praised NFL quarterback Aaron Rodgers for his candid thoughts on Wednesday's "Joe Rogan Experience" podcast.

Rodgers, a four-time NFL MVP, joined host Joe Rogan for an extensive two-hour conversation, showcasing his outspoken views on various topics. McCarthy took to his social media, sharing an excerpt from the podcast on his story in which the New York Jets quarterback said:

“You stand for something. You stand courageously for what you believe in or the opposite side of that is either saying nothing or being a coward.”

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

2024 College Football Recruits: Future Stars! 🌟 🏈 View Full Rankings

In response to Rodgers' words of wisdom, McCarthy shared the reel on his Instagram stories on Friday and labeled him:

"Goat Human 🐏"

Screenshot via Instagram

During the podcast, Rodgers, valued at $200 million, as per Celebrity Net Worth, addressed the public's changing perception of him, acknowledging that he is now "less revered."

The former Green Bay Packers signal-caller defended his outspoken nature, especially in the face of criticism about his intelligence, emphasizing the importance of speaking up.

Rodgers' bold stances, particularly during the challenging 2021 NFL season, garnered national attention, especially regarding COVID-19 stance. The fallout included the loss of partnerships, reflecting the tough position Rodgers has taken, standing firm on his beliefs despite facing scrutiny.

Also read: "Would be Joe Burrow if he were on a team that threw the ball": ESPN analyst reveals prediction on J.J. McCarthy ahead of 2024 draft

J.J. McCarthy ranked above Bo Nix and Michael Penix Jr.

Former Wolverine J.J. McCarthy is seeing his stock rise as the 2024 NFL draft approaches, with several mock drafts putting him ahead of established quarterbacks Bo Nix and Michael Penix Jr.

Despite media projections placing McCarthy in the mid-first-round or early second-round, Denver Broncos insider Benjamin Allbright claims NFL teams see him as a potential top-10 pick.

Contrary to expectations, Allbright suggests that Bo Nix and Michael Penix. are viewed as Day 2 and Day 3 picks, with McCarthy expected to be drafted ahead of them.

This perspective aligns with the insights of NFL draft expert Mel Kiper Jr., who anticipates McCarthy as the fourth quarterback to be selected, following Caleb Williams, Drake Maye and Jayden Daniels. Mike Giardi, NBC's NFL insider, attributes McCarthy's draft rise to his decision not to participate in the 2024 Senior Bowl.

With his exceptional athleticism, strong arm and anticipated impressive performance in testing, he's rapidly climbing the draft board. Giardi even speculates that McCarthy could be a top-10 pick, reflecting the growing buzz within league circles.

Also read: NFL Rumors: Michigan's J.J. McCarthy being viewed as a top-10 draft pick by teams

Will former Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh try to land former Michigan quarterback J.J. McCarthy for the Los Angeles Chargers in the 2024 NFL Draft? Leave your comments below.