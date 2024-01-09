Michigan RB Blake Corum’s pregame ‘rodeo’ outfit for the CFP national championship game has Wolverines fans pumped up: “That’s one little boy”   

On Monday, the Michigan Wolverines will face the Washington Huskies in the CFB National Championship final. The game will be the final hurrah for a slew of Michigan's stars, including head coach Jim Harbaugh, who has been linked with a return to the NFL after nine years with the program.

Another star likely playing his final game as a Michigan Wolverine is veteran running back Blake Corum. The 23-year-old has cemented his status as a Michigan icon after breaking the school record for most rushing touchdowns with his 56th in overtime during the team's Rose Bowl win over the Alabama Crimson Tide.

Corum could cap off his legendary career as a Wolverine with a national championship to his name. The running back arrived at the NRG Stadium in Houston, Texas, in an eye-popping outfit.

Corum walked into the arena in blue jeans, a loose white t-shirt, a belt with a vividly large buckle, a presumably diamond-encrusted chain, and a cowboy hat. Fans on social media had a lot to say about his outfit. Here are some of the comments:

While a few thought his outfit wasn't that great, many complimented him for sporting a cowboy look in Texas.

Blake Corum's college career

Blake Corum has been a beast for the Michigan Wolverines. He was limited to only six games in his first season with Michigan in 2020. However, since his sophomore year, the running back has been wreaking havoc out of the backfield.

In 2021, Corum played 12 games. He started none but still rushed for 952 yards and 11 touchdowns. He also had 24 receptions for 141 yards and one touchdown. The following year, he took over as the Wolverines' starting running back and rushed for a career-high 1,463 yards and 18 touchdowns. He also caught 11 passes for 80 yards and one touchdown.

Corum has played 14 games in his final season with the Wolverines and has rushed for 1,111 yards, recorded a career-high 25 touchdowns, and hauled in 25 catches for 117 yards and one touchdown.

The running back will finish his Wolverines career with the fourth-most rushing touchdowns in Big 10 history. He already holds the school record with 56 and can add to it in the National Championship game against the Washington Huskies.

Regardless of the game's outcome, Corum has cemented his legacy as one of the greatest players in the program's history.