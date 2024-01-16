Michigan returning starters 2024 ft. Donovan Edwards,  Josaiah Stewart and more

The Michigan Wolverines won the national championship but will have a much different team in 2024.

Starting quarterback J.J. McCarthy has already declared for the NFL Draft. Starting running back, and arguably their best player, Blake Corum, is also off to the NFL.

But Michigan did get some good news with Donovan Edwards returning, but which other starters will be joining him?

Michigan returning starters 2024

Donovan Edwards, RB

Donovan Edwards was technically the backup running back to Blake Corum, but he still played a massive role with the team in 2023.

"I've been honored to be his roommate for two years," quarterback J.J. McCarthy said. "Just knowing everything he goes through behind the scenes and just the man he is on a day-to-day basis, this couldn't have been a better moment for him to show out and show the world who he really is. I'm just so frickin' happy for the guy."

Edwards rushed for two touchdowns in the national championship game and announced his intention to return to school.

"I was so excited for Donovan because I just felt like he needed that," Blake Corum said after the national championship. "He's back. Dono is back."

This past season, Edwards rushed for 497 yards on 119 carries and five touchdowns.

Josaiah Stewart, Edge rusher

Edge rusher Josaiah Stewart announced he would be returning to Michigan in 2024 for his senior season. Stewart, a transfer from Coastal Carolina, saw his role grow during the year as he continued to impress.

He finished the year with 38 tackles and 5.5 sacks.

Makari Page, S

Makari Page announced on Monday evening that he would be returning to school for his senior season.

Paige is a two-time All-Big Ten selection and recorded 41 tackles and two pass defenses last season.

Mason Graham, DL

Mason Graham will be returning to Michigan after two years with the Wolverines.

Graham recorded 35 tackles, three sacks, and a forced fumble last season.

Will Johnson, CB

The final starter returning for Michigan is cornerback Will Johnson.

Johnson has played an important role in the Wolverines' secondary since his freshman season. In two years at Michigan, Johnson has seven interceptions and 54 tackles.