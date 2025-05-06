“Michigan’s probably guilty”: CFB insider gives unwavering opinion on Sherrone Moore’s ban

By Cole Shelton
Modified May 06, 2025 13:53 GMT
Syndication: Detroit Free Press - Source: Imagn
CFB insider gives unwavering opinion on Sherrone Moore’s ban - Source: Imagn

College football insider J.D. Pickell of On3 believes the Michigan Wolverines are likely guilty after the school gave Sherrone Moore a self-imposed two-game suspension.

It was reported that Michigan is suspending Moore for Weeks 3 and 4 for the Connor Stalions' advanced scouting scandal. Although Michigan has claimed they did nothing wrong, Pickell believes this suspension shows they likely are guilty.

youtube-cover
"I think Michigan is probably guilty. If you are looking at this thing without any bias, you can see what happened and say they probably cheated. There is so much around this situation that points to Michigan not being above board. They probably broke the rule, so this move is trying to lighten he eventual consequence from the NCAA," Pickell said at 2:23.
During the self-imposed suspensions, Moore will be barred from any team-related duties during those weeks and will receive additional recruiting-related penalties, as well as coaching the games.

Although the Wolverines have suspended Moore, the NCAA still can punish him and Michigan once the investigation wraps up. However, by doing the self-imposed suspension, the Wolverines are hopeful that this will lighten the potential punishment.

Analyst details potential punishment for Sherrone Moore

Although Michigan gave Sherrone Moore a self-imposed two-game suspension, the NCAA still could suspend him.

College football analyst Chris Balas of On3 believes the NCAA could be looking for a full-year suspension for Moore.

”What we’ve been saying is basically what we’ve been saying for the last several months, that the penalty that the NCAA wants is a Sherrone Moore suspension at some point,” Balas said, via On3.
“And from what we’ve heard from several sources, extremely close to it, that it was initially a lot more. This has not been accepted by the NCAA yet as the final punishment or anything like that. But we’d heard initially maybe he gets a year, then it was maybe six games. So Michigan I think is looking right now at it as this is what we’re willing to accept."
For now, Moore will miss Michigan's Week 3 and 4 games against Central Michigan and Nebraska.

The Wolverines will open their 2025 college football season on August 30 against New Mexico. Michigan has notable games against Wisconsin, USC, Ohio State, Washington, and Michigan State.

