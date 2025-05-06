“Michigan’s probably guilty”: CFB insider gives unwavering opinion on Sherrone Moore’s ban

College football insider J.D. Pickell of On3 believes the Michigan Wolverines are likely guilty after the school gave Sherrone Moore a self-imposed two-game suspension.

It was reported that Michigan is suspending Moore for Weeks 3 and 4 for the Connor Stalions' advanced scouting scandal. Although Michigan has claimed they did nothing wrong, Pickell believes this suspension shows they likely are guilty.

"I think Michigan is probably guilty. If you are looking at this thing without any bias, you can see what happened and say they probably cheated. There is so much around this situation that points to Michigan not being above board. They probably broke the rule, so this move is trying to lighten he eventual consequence from the NCAA," Pickell said at 2:23.

During the self-imposed suspensions, Moore will be barred from any team-related duties during those weeks and will receive additional recruiting-related penalties, as well as coaching the games.

Although the Wolverines have suspended Moore, the NCAA still can punish him and Michigan once the investigation wraps up. However, by doing the self-imposed suspension, the Wolverines are hopeful that this will lighten the potential punishment.

Analyst details potential punishment for Sherrone Moore

Although Michigan gave Sherrone Moore a self-imposed two-game suspension, the NCAA still could suspend him.

College football analyst Chris Balas of On3 believes the NCAA could be looking for a full-year suspension for Moore.

”What we’ve been saying is basically what we’ve been saying for the last several months, that the penalty that the NCAA wants is a Sherrone Moore suspension at some point,” Balas said, via On3.

“And from what we’ve heard from several sources, extremely close to it, that it was initially a lot more. This has not been accepted by the NCAA yet as the final punishment or anything like that. But we’d heard initially maybe he gets a year, then it was maybe six games. So Michigan I think is looking right now at it as this is what we’re willing to accept."

For now, Moore will miss Michigan's Week 3 and 4 games against Central Michigan and Nebraska.

The Wolverines will open their 2025 college football season on August 30 against New Mexico. Michigan has notable games against Wisconsin, USC, Ohio State, Washington, and Michigan State.

About the author Cole Shelton Cole is an NHL, NFL and College Sports reporter at Sportskeeda with over 7 years of experience writing for publications like CBC, USA Today, SMG, BJPENN, Sherdog and SB Nation.



An NHL fan his whole life, Cole played rep hockey in Canada from age 5 until 17 and grew up rooting for Martin St. Louis and the Tampa Bay Lightning. His all-time favorite players are Vincent Lecavalier and Steven Stamkos, while Jon Cooper is his favorite coach of all time.



Cole attended Sheridan College and received his journalism degree in 2019. After decades of watching and reporting, he considers his knowledge of sports as his primary strength. He ensures that the same story has been reported by at least two reputed reporters before creating it.



Cole enjoys playing golf and spending time with friends and family when not reporting breaking stories. His favorite sports moment is from the 2010 Olympics, when Sidney Crosby scored the golden goal in overtime to beat Team USA for the gold medal. Know More