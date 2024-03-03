Michigan’s star player rejects $1.75M offer to stay loyal to Sherrone Moore and the Wolverines: Reports

The Michigan Wolverines are coming into the 2024 season with a new coach, as Sherrone Moore takes over from Jim Harbaugh.

The departure of Harbaugh opened a transfer portal for the Wolverines players to depart if they wanted to. But none seem to want to leave, even as The Athletic reported that they were offered a large sum of money to do so, as one player experienced.

“Whispers of lucrative NIL offers for Michigan’s star players proliferated during the open transfer window. One parent of a returning starter said, on the condition of anonymity, that their son was offered roughly $1.75 million to play next season at a different school — significantly more than the player was earning at Michigan. Despite those overtures, the transfer window closed with Michigan losing only one projected contributor, safety Keon Sabb. “

Unlike what was seen in Alabama when Nick Saban retired, there was not a mass exodus of talent, with the only Wolverines departing in this window being safety Keon Sabb.

It appears that the Wolverines players who did not enter the NFL draft are happy with new coach Sherrone Moore, so much so that they are willing to turn down a reported $1.75 million to remain with the Wolverines, as the unnamed player did.

The incident highlights the new reality for college football players and programs. It'sa landscape where NIL deals and potential earnings from deals are important factors in bringing players into a school.

The universities are aware of the power an NIL deal has and have been using it to help with recruitment, as seen with the current legal battle between the NCAA and the Tennessee Volunteers.

However, on this occasion, the unknown school's attempt to bring a player in through financial enticement was unsuccessful, as the player will remain on the Wolverines roster in 2024. But, how will Sherrone Moore's Wolverines fare in their title defense?

How will the Michigan Wolverines look in 2024

The 2024 Wolverines program will look completely different from the one that won the national Championship in 2023.

Out of the 22 players that started the game against the Washington Huskies, only five of them will return to Ann Arbor. Sherrone Moore will be in charge of a team that will be almost unrecognizable to the previous one.

Instead of the likes of J.J. McCarthy, the Wolverines may have Alex Orji as their starting QB. However, Michigan will still have a recognized name in the running back position, with Donovan Edwards, who scored two long touchdowns in the National Championship game, taking over from Blake Corum.

Apart their roster, the Wolverines’ opposition will be different. In week 2, they are facing the Texas Longhorns in what will be this team's first tough test that will decide their season.

Furthermore, the Wolverines will be facing some of the Big Ten's new members, the Oregon Ducks, USC Trojans, and a rematch with the Washington Huskies.