Michigan star Rod Moore Jr. shares massive update on his progress following ACL surgery

Michigan Wolverines safety Rod Moore Jr. has given fans a massive update on his health following his ACL surgery. The 21-year-old shared a video on Instagram earlier today where he can be seen running at the Wolverines training facility.
The caption on the video read:
"First time running in 14 months on ground. Thank you, God.”
This will certainly give hope to the fans patiently awaiting his return. The Michigan star was cautious in his steps while running. He didn't break out into a sprint.
So it's still early stages if you consider a timeline of his return.
The journey to this point has been hard for Moore. He tore his ACL during spring practice in March of 2024. This meant that he had to sit out of the Wolverines' defensive unit during their national championship campaign. He would require two surgeries to help repair the torn ACL, and these had a long recovery period.
The video Moore shared shows that his recovery is moving in the right direction and there is a possibility that he may return for the Wolverines at some point during the 2025 season.
Before his injury, Rod Moore was a key part of the Michigan defense. During his three seasons with the program, he made over 100+ tackles and some pivotal plays. A notable example of this came during the 2023 season, when Moore made the game winning interception against Ohio State.
This kept their undefeated season alive, securing a spot in the Big Ten Conference Championship game. Moore would make five tackles for the Wolverines in the national championship win against the Washington Huskies.
Michigan coach Sherrone Moore on Rod Moore's recovery
Michigan Wolverines coach Sherrone Moore has reacted to the recovery process that Rod Moore is going through. He said on the "In the Trenches" podcast:
"Rod’s trending in a super positive direction. It feels like he’s going to be in a great place just for summer workouts, and be working his way into fall camp...A guy who went through so much, went through the whole year, sat out and was a leader off the field and what he did, how he’s been now. He’s felt the best he’s ever felt because he had to have another surgery. That really took care of the rest of it. He’s felt the best he’s ever felt. He ran, and he’s in a good place.”
Coach Moore sees that Rod is progressing at a good rate and he can confirm that there is a possibility that he may return to the team's summer workouts and fall camp. If he is fit enough to appear in these camps, a return for the team is more than possible.
Who's NEXT on the HOT SEAT? Check out the 7 teams that desperately need a coaching change