Michigan star Rod Moore Jr. shares massive update on his progress following ACL surgery

Michigan Wolverines safety Rod Moore Jr. has given fans a massive update on his health following his ACL surgery. The 21-year-old shared a video on Instagram earlier today where he can be seen running at the Wolverines training facility.

Ad

The caption on the video read:

"First time running in 14 months on ground. Thank you, God.”

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

This will certainly give hope to the fans patiently awaiting his return. The Michigan star was cautious in his steps while running. He didn't break out into a sprint.

So it's still early stages if you consider a timeline of his return.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

The journey to this point has been hard for Moore. He tore his ACL during spring practice in March of 2024. This meant that he had to sit out of the Wolverines' defensive unit during their national championship campaign. He would require two surgeries to help repair the torn ACL, and these had a long recovery period.

The video Moore shared shows that his recovery is moving in the right direction and there is a possibility that he may return for the Wolverines at some point during the 2025 season.

Ad

Before his injury, Rod Moore was a key part of the Michigan defense. During his three seasons with the program, he made over 100+ tackles and some pivotal plays. A notable example of this came during the 2023 season, when Moore made the game winning interception against Ohio State.

This kept their undefeated season alive, securing a spot in the Big Ten Conference Championship game. Moore would make five tackles for the Wolverines in the national championship win against the Washington Huskies.

Ad

Michigan coach Sherrone Moore on Rod Moore's recovery

Michigan Wolverines coach Sherrone Moore has reacted to the recovery process that Rod Moore is going through. He said on the "In the Trenches" podcast:

"Rod’s trending in a super positive direction. It feels like he’s going to be in a great place just for summer workouts, and be working his way into fall camp...A guy who went through so much, went through the whole year, sat out and was a leader off the field and what he did, how he’s been now. He’s felt the best he’s ever felt because he had to have another surgery. That really took care of the rest of it. He’s felt the best he’s ever felt. He ran, and he’s in a good place.”

Coach Moore sees that Rod is progressing at a good rate and he can confirm that there is a possibility that he may return to the team's summer workouts and fall camp. If he is fit enough to appear in these camps, a return for the team is more than possible.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Ben Tredinnick Ben Tredinnick is a journalist who covers college football and college basketball at Sportskeeda who is currently studying for a masters in Data Science. His degree in Psychology has helped him gain an in-depth understanding of the minds of coaches.



Ben has been involved in sports writing since 2022 and covered the NFL previously. His strengths include providing in-depth profiles of athletes and coaches, with a particular focus on development, and looking at which teams could be in the hunt for today's college stars.



Ben enjoys following college sports more than the NBA or NFL because there is more variation in terms of playstyles. The tournaments are often more competitive than the major leagues, and due to the constant turnover of players, there are rarely any "superteams" in college sports.



He prioritizes research, looks at multiple sources and publications to make sure he gets the full picture of the story before writing. He tries not to write from a one-sided perspective to allow the reader to be able to make their mind up on their own.



A Texas Longhorns fan, as well as a massive New York Giants fan, some of his favorite college players of all time are Arch Manning, Tim Tebow and Reggie Bush.



When he is not working, Ben enjoys watching films (especially Godzilla) and spending time with his cat. Know More