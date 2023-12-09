Michigan State coaching staff: Full list of 11 Oregon State coaches, members joining Jonathan Smith's Spartans' rebuild

New coach Jonathan Smith is bringing in a team of seasoned coaches to aid in the rebuilding process at Michigan State. Joining him are six assistant coaches and five other OSU staff members, all of whom have impressive coaching resumes.

Smith has praised the experience and track record of this group. Let's hope they can bring this winning mentality to Michigan State. With these 11 experienced coaches on board, will the Spartans' future be brighter?

The new staff includes several familiar faces who have worked with Smith previously.

Jonathan Smith's dream team list

Blue Adams: Adams will be part of the coaching team for the secondary. He has dedicated the past five seasons to Oregon State alongside Smith, having nearly 15 years of coaching experience at both the college and NFL levels.

Keith Bhonapha: With over 20 years of coaching experience, Bhonapha will serve as the assistant head coach and running backs coach.

Brian Lindgren: Smith's former colleague at Oregon State for six seasons will lead the offense as coordinator while also coaching the quarterbacks.

Jim Michalczik: He will oversee the offensive line and run game. Michalczik has coached 17 different teams to a bowl game.

Legi Suiaunoa: He has been named the defensive line coach. Previously part of Jonathan Smith's defensive coaching staff at Oregon State for six seasons.

Brian Wozniak: The wide receiver coach joined Michigan State from Wisconsin, where he played for five seasons of Big Ten football.

Dan Van De Riet: Formerly Smith's chief of staff at Oregon State, Dan Van De Riet will fill the same role for Michigan State.

Mike McDonald: A veteran strength and conditioning coach with bowls game accolades, McDonald will lead this aspect of the team's preparation.

Cole Moore: The Spartans have appointed Cole Moore as a general manager. He will be responsible for overseeing all aspects of roster management, and will directly manage recruiting strategies for the Spartans. He brings postseason experience from the 2022 Las Vegas Bowl.

Michael Doctor: Serving as the Director of Recruiting and Player Relations, Doctor previously held roles at Oregon State, including Director of Recruiting and Director of On-Campus Recruiting, with experience dating to 2015.

Austin Darmond: Darmond will assume the role of director of recruiting communications, having previously served as an assistant director for recruiting at Oregon State.

“This is an experienced staff with a proven track record,” Jonathan Smith mentioned in a written declaration.

Michigan State has secured Jonathan Smith with a seven-year contract valued at $7.25 million for his inaugural season. The contract includes an annual raise of $100,000.

This follows a challenging four to eight seasons for the Spartans, which saw the suspension and subsequent dismissal of former coach Mel Tucker.