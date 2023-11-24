Michigan State injury report Week 13: Latest on Nick Samac, Jaron Glover and more

The Michigan State Spartans are set to play the Penn State Nittany Lions on Friday night at 7:30 p.m. ET at Ford Field in Detroit.

Michigan State is currently 4-7 and coming off a 24-21 win over Indiana. However, the Spartans once again have a lengthy injury report heading into their Week 13 matchup.

Michigan State Week 13 injury report

The Michigan State Spartans have 22 players on the injury report, although some have been there all season because they are done for the year. But, there are some key players on the Week 13 injury report.

Nick Samac's injury update

Michigan State Spartans will be without their starting center on Friday night as Nick Samac has been ruled out with a leg injury he suffered last week.

In Samac's place, Michigan State will be starting Dallas Fincher, who the Spartans have full confidence in.

“Dallas is a good football player, he has great attention to detail,” interim coach Harlon Barnett said. “He’s going to always try to execute to the very best of his ability because he cares. He did a really good job. He’s going to be a good player for us and glad he’s on our team.”

Jaron Glover's injury update

Spartan starting wide receiver Jaron Glover will miss his fourth straight game due to a foot injury. Glover has 14 receptions for 261 yards this season.

Tre Mosley's injury update

Wide receiver Tre Mosley has also been ruled out of Michigan State's Week 13 game against Penn State.

Mosley has missed the last three games due to an undisclosed injury and won't suit up in the regular season finale. The receiver has 28 receptions for 288 yards and two touchdowns this season.

Nathan Carter's injury update

Starting running back Nathan Carter is questionable to play as interim coach Harlon Bennett said there's a chance he will play on Friday night. Carter has rushed for 753 yards and four touchdowns on 178 carries.

Brandon Wright's injury update

Michigan State defensive tackle Brandon Wright is also questionable as Bennett said 'we’ll see' when asked if Wright will play. The defensive tackle was carted off with an injury last week.