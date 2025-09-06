Michigan vs. Oklahoma: Urban Meyer rings alarm over Brent Venables' hot seat status while Sooners aim for desperate win

Many fans and analysts are excited to watch the Michigan vs. Oklahoma game as the two teams are set to face off in a high-stakes Week 2 college football game. Many believe that Sooners coach Brent Venables is under significant pressure to secure a win.
Venables is entering his fourth year with the Sooners and is aiming to increase his team's confidence after challenging campaigns. The first three seasons have not been a cakewalk for him, with the Sooners finishing 6-7 twice and facing difficulties in their initial SEC seasons.
Former Florida Gators coach Urban Meyer said that the upcoming Michigan vs. Oklahoma game could make or break the rest of the season.
“There is a ton of pressure on Venables at Oklahoma,” Meyer said on "Big Noon Kickoff," per On3 on Saturday. “I’m going to say this: he has to win that game. It’s his fourth year, and he’s gotta win that game. Lots of pressure, but the forward pass is back in Ann Arbor."
Urban Meyer's co-host believes John Mateer could be the key player in the Michigan vs. Oklahoma game
Urban Meyer was joined by one of Barstool Sports' personalities, Big Cat, who believes that while much of the attention is on Michigan's QB Bryce Underwood, the real key to the game will be Oklahoma's John Mateer.
“Listen, I think everyone’s talking about the wrong quarterback,” Big Cat said per On3 on Saturday. “It’s John Mateer in this game. This is going to be his coming out party. Everyone’s talking about Bryce Underwood. He’s on the road playing against the Venables defense. First start on the road. John Mateer is the guy.
"He’s going to win this game, and that will be the buzz coming out.”
Mateer, a transfer from Washington State, had a strong debut starting for Oklahoma last week with impressive stats (30-of-37 passes, 393 yards, three touchdowns, one INT and a rushing TD).
While Oklahoma and Mateer enjoyed their first win, the Michigan Wolverines also opened their season strongly with a 34-17 victory over New Mexico, with Underwood contributing 251 yards and a touchdown.
Oklahoma Sooners Fan? Check out the latest Sooners depth chart, schedule, and roster updates all in one place.