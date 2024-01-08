Michigan vs. Washington football history: H2H, Records, and more ahead of CFP National Championship

Two unbeaten teams, the Michigan Wolverines and Washington Huskies, are set to face off in the national championship on Monday at 7:30 p.m. ET.

No. 1 Michigan is a storied college franchise and set the most wins in college football history this season. Washington, meanwhile, has not been a top program in college football, but the No. 2-ranked team is having an incredible 2023 season.

Michigan vs. Washington Head-to-Head

The Michigan Wolverines and Washington Huskies have played 13 times in the history of their programs. Michigan is 8-5 all-time against Washington, with their last meeting taking place in 2021, where the Wolverines won 31-10.

Heading into the national championship tonight, the Wolverines are 4.5-point favorites. If they prove the oddsmakers right, coach Jim Harbaugh believes it would be surreal for everyone to be a national champion.

"It would mean so much for our players, for them to know what it's like to be champions," Harbaugh said Sunday. "Just be simply referred to as national champions. And for their parents to have their son be a champion, a national champion; for their grandparents to have a grandson; for their brothers and sisters to have a brother who is a [national champion]."

Washington, meanwhile, is once again the underdog, and coach Kalen DeBoer knows the National Championship would be special as the team has been doubted all season long.

"I think the team, each win, has been celebrated on somewhat of a level, because I make sure they do that because it's really hard to win a college football game," DeBoer said. "But it's been this really even-keel kind of mentality and just knowing that the work's not done -- the job's not done -- and we're going to celebrate the win.

"But the next game's the most important."

Michigan college football records and championships

Michigan has 11 national championships

The Wolverines' first college football season was in 1879, and they joined the Big Ten at its inception in 1896. Besides a hiatus from 1907 to 1916, they have competed in the conference since.

Michigan has won or shared 45 league titles and claimed 11 national championships, most recently in 1997, which was voted atop the final AP Poll.

The Wolverines are 1003–353–36 all-time while having won 45 conference titles and are 22-29 in bowl games.

Washington college football records and championships

Huskies' first season was in 1889

The Washington Huskies had their first college football season in 1889 and were independent from 1889 until 1915. Washington joined the PCC from 1916 until 1958 and has been with the Pac-12 since then, but will join the Big Ten next year.

Washington is 775–465–50 all-time while having a 21-20-1 bowl record and two claimed national championships in 1960 and 1991.