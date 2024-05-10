“Midd” - Ole Miss HC Lane Kiffin’s son Knox Kiffin has blunt reaction to deluxe edition of EA sports college football 25 cover 

Lane Kiffin's son Knox Kiffin doesn't seem to be a fan of the new EA Sports College Football 25 cover. EA came out with the cover of the much-anticipated game on Friday and it features not one but multiple college stars. The cover showed the backs of stars like Quinn Ewers, Travis Hunter and Jalen Milroe entering the stadium from the tunnel.

CFB 25 is one of the most anticipated games coming out this year with a huge hype around it. There was a lot of speculation on who would feature on the cover and many theories were circulating around it. But EA Sports went on a different route with a multiple-star cover without using anyone's face, prompting Lane Kiffin’s son Knox Kiffin to give a blunt reaction.

Here is the newly released cover of the EA Sports College Football 25 video game that is expected to come out in July.

The Ole Miss Rebels head coach Lane Kiffin's son Knox Kiffin gave a blunt reaction to the cover. It was evident from his comment that he was expecting much more from the gaming giant.

“Midd,” he wrote in the comments of the post.

Lane Kiffin's son Knox Kiffin's reaction to the cover.

Reports had already come out about two weeks ago stating that the video game cover would feature multiple athletes. Matt Brown had reported that it will have players from different Power conferences and different positions. The report also stated that all the cover athletes would be current college players, which disappointed many fans. Now with the cover finally out, everyone will have their eyes set on the full reveal scheduled for later this month.

Lane Kiffin would charge nothing for appearance in EA Sports CFB 25 video game

In the current format of the EA Sports College Football 25, head coaches aren't a part of the characters who would appear in the game. But the Rebels' head coach Lane Kiffin has already stated that he would love for that to change. To sweeten it all up, the 49-year-old even offered to do it for free.

“I would let them do it without any deal,” Kiffin said. “I would just let them do it,” Kiffin was quoted as saying back in March by On3.com.

EA is paying each player $600 to get their NIL rights for the game. The gaming giant will also give away free copies of the game to every player who opts into the deal. It is seen as the biggest NIL deal in terms of total money involved, which is upwards of $6 million. Wouldn't it be fun to have head coaches in it too?

