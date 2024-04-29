EA Sports College Football 25 update: Multiple athletes from different conferences to feature on cover of latest edition

College football fans have been eagerly waiting for the return of EA Sports College Football, and it is nearly here.

The video game is set to return this year, but neither the release date nor the cover athlete have been announced. However, there is an update on who will feature on the cover of the much-awaited game.

According to Front Office Sports reporter Matt Brown, the title's cover will have multiple current college football players from different power conferences:

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"EA College Football 25 will have multiple cover athletes, @MattBrownEP reports. They will be: Current players, Different positions, Each from a different power conference. A 'full reveal' for the game is coming in May."

Expand Tweet

Some fans were hopeful that EA Sports College Football 25 would have some past players on the cover who deserved to be on it when the game wasn't around.

Some names that were thrown out by fans have been Tim Tebow, Johnny Manziel, Joe Burrow and Lamar Jackson, among others. Instead, the game has opted to use current players.

EA Sports College Football 25 will have current players

Due to NIL and college athletes being able to get paid, current players will be in EA Sports College Football 25.

According to Daryl Holt, who is senior vice president and group general manager for EA Sports' Tiburon Studios and American football division, over 10,000 players have opted to be in the video game.

"The response to the athlete opt-in opportunity for EA Sports College Football 25 has been phenomenal," Holt said in a statement to ESPN. "In the little over one week, over 10,000 athletes across the FBS have opted-in to the offer with more saying 'yes' every hour. We're excited to welcome more athletes in the weeks ahead and to debut this first class of athletes in the game when it launches this summer."

For opting into the video game, players will receive $600 and a copy of the game, valued at around $70.

However, one notable player who won't be in the game is Texas Longhorns quarterback Arch Manning, who decided to opt out.

Players opting into the game include Quinn Ewers, Travis Hunter, Carson Beck, Jalen Milroe and Dillon Gabriel, among others.