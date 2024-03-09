Arch Manning is reportedly one of the biggest names to opt out of the upcoming EA Sports College Football 25 video game. The Texas Longhorns redshirt quarterback has apparently decided to exclude himself from the title, leaving fans stunned.

More than 10,000 players have given the green light to be included after EA Sports announced the game last month. Fans were expecting to get a chance to play with Manning after not being able to see him on the field much in his freshman season. But according to reports, that dream might have to wait.

Earlier, reporter Anwar Richardson broke the news of Manning not being on the first college football game in a decade:

The reported decision has drawn severe flak from the fans online. While some fans suggested that the young QB, who has an NIL valuation of $2.8 million according to On3, thought that he had to live in the game if he opted in, others pointed out that he didn't get any playing time in the 2023 season. A fan even came up with a hilarious parody quote depicting what the Longhorns player might be thinking. Here are a few reactions.

EA has clarified that if a player decides to opt out of the game, gamers will not have the option to create them in the in-game editor. So if any fan was thinking of doing that, they are in for frustration. in place of such players, the gaming giant will create a generic avatar based on the traditional strength or weakness of a position over the past decade for that school.

"I won't reveal how we're dealing with that," EA Sports senior vice president Daryl Holt, said. "But yeah, you won't be able to edit that."

Arch Manning to not be a part of the biggest NIL deal

EA Sports had announced the biggest NIL deal in college football history to attract as many NCAA Division I football players as it could be included in the EA Orlando-developed title. The deal was applicable to a whopping 11,000+ players who would get $600 and a free copy of the video game if they decided to get their in-game avatars created.

While the amount doesn't seem significant in today's era of huge NIL deals, it would have still cost the gaming giant upwards of $6.6 million if all the players opted in. Most of them have, but the youngest quarterback from the Manning family, Arch Manning, didn't.

Quinn Ewers is returning for the Longhorns in the 2024 season after leading the team to the CFP playoffs last year. So it is expected that Manning won't be able to see much action in the upcoming season as well. It remains to be seen when the young quarterback will be able to break into Steve Sarkisian's lineup.

