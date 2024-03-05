10 hilarious memes that are cracking up the internet as $2,800,000 NIL-valued Arch Manning opts out of EA Sports CFB

The internet is buzzing with laughter as college football sensation Arch Manning, valued at $2,800,000 in NIL deals, decides to opt out of EA Sports College Football 25.

Memes are flooding social media, reacting to Manning's surprising move amidst over 10,000 other players signing up for the anticipated video game revival after a decade. Let's have a look at the 10 hilarious memes cracking up the digital space:

Being the nephew of football legends Peyton and Eli Manning, Arch Manning, a five-star recruit, chose to spend last season as a redshirt at Texas.

While he won't be gracing the digital gridiron, other notable players like Quinn Ewers, Travis Hunter, Carson Beck, Jalen Milroe, and Dillon Gabriel have already committed to the game, ensuring a star-studded lineup for EA Sports College Football 25 this summer.

Why did Texas QB Arch Manning opt out of EA Sports 25

Texas quarterback's decision to opt out of EA Sports College Football 25, left fans curious about the reasons behind this surprising decision.

Texas football reporter Anwar Richardson stated that Manning's focus remains on playing football on the field.

In his debut season at Texas, Manning was second in the QB pecking order to Quinn Ewers. With Ewers set to continue as the Longhorns' starting QB, Manning is likely to maintain a similar role in the upcoming season which may have contributed to his decision not to join the video game.

By opting out, Manning will not receive a one-time $600 payment and a complimentary copy of the game from EA Sports. Additionally, he misses out on the opportunity to become an ambassador for the game, thus not really taking advantage of his name.

Daryl Holt, senior vice president at EA Sports, seemed unfazed by the news and is extremely happy with the overwhelming response the game is getting.

While Manning's decision affects his virtual presence, he remains a topic of interest in college football's new NIL landscape. The 18-year-old is fifth among all college athletes and second among college football players.

Do you see Texas QB Arch Manning playing ahead of Quinn Ewers as QB1 for the Longhorns in the 2024 college football season? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below.