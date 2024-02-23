College football fans are eagerly waiting for College Football 25 after EA Sports announced the revival of the game. The last installment was released in 2013, but it ceased receiving updates due to legal issues surrounding inadequate compensation for players' image, name, and likeness. The resurrection of the franchise is bound to build up hype and excitement among fans of the games.

However, the College Football Players Association is not satisfied with the $600 compensation that EA Sports is providing to players who decide to opt in to have their likeness used in the game. CFPA shared a tweet from their official account on X where they stated that this is the first group deal in sports history where the players are getting a copy of the game rather than royalties for their likeness being used.

The College Football Players Association further stated that EA Sports is treating these CFP players like children with the promise of giving them a free copy of the game when it is released.

"The news here is that this is the first group licensing deal in sports business history to not include royalties. CFB players get a video game instead of royalties. The athletes of the second most popular sport in America are being treated like children. Video games instead of (money bag emoji)."

What to expect from EA Sports' College Football 25?

Recently, EA Sports announced that they plan to include all 134 FBS teams in the game so that players can decide on which program they want to play with. However, the availability of FCS Schools at launch has not been confirmed yet.

Jason Wilson of Sports Business Journal reported that the company had also set aside a sum of $6.6 million to pay the 11,000 CFB athletes $600 each for their inclusion in the game. This deal also includes a free copy of the main game which is speculated to cost approximately $60.

Furthermore, EA Sports has also decided to not renegotiate the NCAA license and will restart the series under 'College Football' rather than 'NCAA Football'. But this will not be a hindrance to the gameplay as it is expected to include all the features and game modes of the previous title along with new and exciting features on the way.

On the other hand, EA Sports has also announced that they will block gamers who decide to manually add players who do not want their name, image and likeness used in the game.

Are you excited to dive into the CFB game after over a decade of hiatus? Let us know in the comments below.

