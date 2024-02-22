Deion Sanders' daughter Deiondra Sanders took to Instagram to share a message about mental health. In her heartwarming message, she implored the fans to smile, calling it free therapy. This comes amid the reported controversy that the 31-year-old has found herself in recently, along with her boyfriend Jacquees.

The connection between her and Jacquees has hit some alleged bumps after reports of infidelity involving singer Dreezy. Alleged leaked messages revealed heated exchanges between the two regarding the matter. Amid all that, she focused on mental health and kindness in her latest IG post.

Here are the snaps shared by the Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders' first-born Deiondra Sanders and her heartwarming message on mental health.

“Smile. It's free therapy,” Deiondra wrote in the caption.

Along with her smiling snaps, she also shared a quote about kindness. In her message, she said that one should never stop being a good person, even to the people who have been unkind.

The matter erupted recently when allegations of infidelity came in involving Deiondra’s boyfriend Jacquees and his fellow R&B star Dreezy. News outlet Got Da Scoop reported some updates about the alleged details of the matter, which read as such:

Deiondra Sanders addressed the ongoing controversy featuring boyfriend Jacquees and Dreezy

Deiondra Sanders addressed the controversy through a now-deleted social media statement. She appeared to have indicated that Jacquees was lucky.

The now-deleted post on X read as such:

Coming at me like I can’t go get a real man, a 100 million dollars n*gga tomorrow. B*tch the best u can get is Jacquees lol. that nigga lucky I even looked his way. U lucky I even gave u some shine. Y’all Stay in your lane. U got him. And u can have him. Enough is enough,” Deiondra had written in the now-deleted tweet.

She had made her relationship with Jaquees public in December last year and even traveled to his hometown for a Christmas ritual. The rapper also met her father Deion Sanders when Coach Prime traveled to Atlanta last month.

