Coach Prime's daughter, Deiondra Sanders, took to Instagram to rant about her dad, Deion Sanders, thanks to a recent gift. The special present in question? A pair of customized Nike Air DT Max sneakers, designed exclusively for the Colorado Buffaloes, which have become a social media sensation with various celebrities flaunting them.

In her IG story, Deiondra posted herself wearing the black Nike sneakers, but what caught everyone's attention was her witty caption. She hilariously revealed the amusing reaction her dad has whenever she wears the shoes without giving him a shout-out. The caption read:

"EVERY TIME I POST MY DADDY SHOES AND DON'T TAG HIM HE SAY SOMETHING SO HERE GO YOUR TAG @DEIONSANDERS THANKS DADDY FOR THE SHOES LOL."

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

2024 College Football Recruits: Future Stars! 🌟 🏈 View Full Rankings

Screenshot via Instagram

It's not just Deiondra enjoying the shoes; the NFL Hall of Famer has generously gifted these exclusive kicks to big names like LeBron James and rapper Lil Wayne.

His sons Shedeur and Shilo also received their customized Nike sneakers, ensuring the family stays on-trend.

Also read: $45M worth Deion Sanders surprises son Shilo Sanders with dazzling customized CU buffs sneakers - “Is being a great father today”

Deiondra Sanders controversy ft. Jacquees, Dreezy

In a recent Coach Prime family saga, Deiondra Sanders took center stage in a dramatic relationship controversy involving R&B rapper Jacquees and fellow artist Dreezy.

The once harmonious relationship between Deiondra and Jacquees has hit a rocky patch, with allegations of infidelity surfacing, particularly implicating Dreezy.

Leaked messages from Got Da Scoop unveiled heated exchanges between Deiondra and Dreezy, escalating when Dreezy took a jab at Deiondra's rumored pregnancy, asking,

"So who the baby daddy?"

Expand Tweet

The social media storm surrounding this drama shows no signs of subsiding. Deiondra Sanders responded fiercely to Dreezy's actions, stating on Instagram stories (now deleted),

"I really don't wanna post these hoes where he call you a curse, but if you keep taking it there, I will post recent sh*t."

Even a tweet from Deiondra addressed the situation, asserting,

"Coming at me like I can’t go get a real man, a 100 million-dollar n*gga tomorrow. B*tch the best u can get is Jacquees lol."

While she had publicly announced her relationship with Jacquees, meeting Coach Prime and all, the recent turmoil has turned their affair into an internet drama.

Also read: PHOTOS: Deiondra Sanders hard launches BF as Coach Prime's daughter spends an eventful Christmas

Do you see Colorado coach Deion Sanders continuing in college football after his sons Shedeur Sanders and Shilo Sanders move to the NFL? Leave your comments below.