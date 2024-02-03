Deion Sanders' daughter Deiondra Sanders has got the backing of her boyfriend Jacquees in an apparent feud with rapper Trey Songz. In a video that went viral on social media, Jacquees can be heard lambasting Trey and warning Trey that he shouldn't come near him.

This comes after Deiondra had an outburst on social media about apparently being disrespected by someone. While she didn't name who she was talking about in her cryptic message, she did drop Trey Songz’s name.

Here is the video of the Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders' daughter Deiondra Sanders' boyfriend Jacquees lambasting rapper Trey Songz.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

2024 College Football Recruits: Future Stars! 🌟 🏈 View Full Rankings

“I want the world to know this b*tcha*s n*gga Trey Songz is a b*tch. Period. This n*gga’s a b*tch bro. This ni**a came in the club talking about rape. The f**k you talking about rape for, bi**h a** ni**a? Then you come outside the club and swing on your little brother. You a bi**h. Chris Brown the G.O.A.T.” Jacquees can be heard saying in the video.

Expand Tweet

The rapper continued his tirade against Songz, saying that he doesn't care if Songz told anybody about anything the duo texted. He warned the ‘Bottoms up’ singer that he is banned from Atlanta.

They reportedly had a fight in Dubai where Songz allegedly pulled Jaquees' hair out. But how Deiondra is involved in the fight is still a mystery.

Also read: Deion Sanders' daughter Deiondra Sanders reveals holiday plans for 2024 - “Have always been on my bucket list”

Before Jacquees' outburst, Deion Sanders' daughter Deiondra Sanders hinted at a beef

In a series of Instagram stories, Deiondra Sanders hinted at a beef that was later confirmed by her boyfriend Jacquees. She warned someone without naming them, saying that they should ask her family about her reputation for blasting when disrespected.

She also named Trey Songz in one of the cryptic messages, saying that she doesn't care if someone has to say something about her. While nobody was named by the 31-year-old, the outburst left the fans rather confused.

Part of Deiondra's outburst on IG.

Now it is clear that the beef is actually between Songz and Jacquees. Deiondra was just caught in the crossfire of the aftermath. The matter might get clearer as days go by, or if Trey Songz chooses to respond.

Also read: Coach Prime’s daughter Deiondra Sanders hypes up Kyle Juszczyk's wife Kristin receiving NFL licensing deal - “This is huge”