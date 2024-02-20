PHOTO: $45,000,000 worth Deion Sanders shares adorable snap of daughter Deiondra Sanders wearing special Colorado Buffs sneakers

Colorado head coach Deion Sanders is known for his dual role as a football coach and a supportive father. Yesterday, he gifted his daughter, Deiondra Sanders, a pair of special Nike sneakers.

Valued at $45 million, Coach Sanders posted an adorable snap of his daughter donning the black Nike Air DT Max sneakers on his Instagram story.

Screenshot via Instagram

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

2024 College Football Recruits: Future Stars! 🌟 🏈 View Full Rankings

The Nike sneakers have gained popularity in the American sports scene, with notable figures like LeBron James and Lil Wayne also spotted wearing them. The sleek black and white design, coupled with a golden Nike 'Swoosh,' adds a touch of style to the custom footwear.

This isn't the first time Coach Sanders has shared his love for unique Nike sneakers. Last month, he presented his son, Colorado safety Shilo Sanders, with a set of customized CU Buffs Nike sneakers, featuring a striking black and white zebra pattern with a golden 'Swoosh.'

Shilo expressed his gratitude on Instagram, tagging Coach Prime and acknowledging him as a "Great father."

Screenshot via Instagram

Deion Sanders previously flaunted his own Nike Air DT Max '96 sneakers on social media, featuring black, white, and varsity maize colors. Deion parted ways with Under Armour in July last year, reaffirming his association with Nike.

With the caption "We Coming," Coach Prime teased a strong marketing presence of the Nike Air DT Max '96 during the upcoming 2024 college football season.

Screenshot via Instagram

Sanders' knows that his influence extends beyond the football field, and he does capitalize on the fact very brilliantly.

Also read: Deion Sanders' daughter Deiondra Sanders reveals holiday plans for 2024 - “Have always been on my bucket list”

Deion Sanders has hilarious reaction to Deiondra Sanders' hair

The Colorado coach is known for his charismatic style and strong family bonds. Last month, Coach Prime shared a delightful and humorous moment with his daughter, Deiondra Sanders.

The exchange between father and daughter unfolded on Instagram. Deion playfully remarked about not having seen Deiondra's real hair in years while she was at the salon. In good spirits, he wrote,

"Wigs & Lacefront I bind you in the name of JESUS."

Deiondra, finding humor in her father's comment, shared his post on her Instagram story with a chuckle and captioned it,

"It be your own ppl"

Screenshot via Instagram

While Deion is accustomed to the intense world of college football, his daughter has chosen a different path as a marketing specialist, yet she remains a devoted supporter at Folsom Field.

Despite her distinctive career path, Deiondra has found success in her own right and boasts a considerable following on social media. With around 270k followers on Instagram, she shares glimpses of her daily life and experiences.

Also read: “Bronzed lil beach barbie” - Fans react to Deion Sanders’ daughter Deiondra Sanders’ stunning snaps from her recent vacation

Deion Sanders has been making the moves in the transfer portal but do you think he'll have a competent roster ahead of the 2024 college football season? Leave your thoughts below.