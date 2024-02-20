WATCH: $50,000,000 worth Deion Sanders surprises 5x Grammy winner Lil Wayne with his new shoes the "Nike Air DT Max '96 retro edition"

NFL legend Deion Sanders surprised five-time Grammy winner Lil Wayne with a pair of the newly released Nike Air DT Max '96 Retro sneakers.

During an interview between Coach Prime and Lil Wayne, Sanders presented the rapper with an exclusive pair of unreleased Nike Air DT’96 sneakers.

With the atmosphere buzzing with anticipation, Sanders presented Wayne with the sleek black box containing the coveted sneakers.

"You don’t know nothing about these. I cried for these," Wayne said.

These limited edition shoes, which debuted on February 10th, 2024, cost $170 and give a nostalgic throwback to the 1990s with their original white and black colorways.

The Nike Air DT Max '96 Retro model has been eagerly anticipated by collectors and fans of the original design, showcasing the continuing influence of 1990s fashion and the eternal appeal of iconic sneakers.

LeBron James rocks Deion Sanders-inspired sneakers at the 20th NBA All-Star Game

Colorado coach Deion Sanders expressed his elation as NBA star LeBron James sported sneakers inspired by his signature Nike series from the 90s during his 20th NBA All-Star game.

Sanders, who has a net worth of $50 million, congratulated James on his remarkable career milestone and thanked him for showcasing the "Primes" on the court.

"Congratulations to my brother @kingjames for his Class, Grace, Passion, Commitment to excellence & consistency for 21 years!! Thank u as well for Rocking them 'Primes' on your stage. Love ya man from Day 1. I need that basketball version," Sanders wrote in the caption.

James' sneakers drew inspiration from the claw mark striping of the Air DT Max '96, also known as the Diamond Turf 3, featuring a white and black color scheme with gold accents matching the Colorado Buffaloes' colors.

Nike has periodically revived Sanders' signature series, adapting them for various purposes, with James' sneakers marking the first application of the concept to basketball shoes under the Nike LeBron 21 line.

While James' shoe series debuted in September of the previous year, it has since undergone numerous color combinations.

Despite the recent release of Coach Prime's third signature shoe, complete with his logo, it remains uncertain whether LeBron James' limited edition Sanders-inspired sneakers will be available for purchase.

