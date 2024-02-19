Deion Sanders shoes release date: When, how to get, price details and more explored

Last NCAA Football season saw Deion Sanders renew his partnership with Nike, which introduced the famous Diamond Turf line. In September, Sanders teased unique "PRIMES" inspired by his OG Air DT Max '96.

Nike has unveiled the return of the Air DT Max '96 in its original white, black and gold colorway, last seen in 2018. There is a "PRIME" hit on the heel tab, and the shoe box features Sanders' famous quotes.

Release details for the shoes have not been disclosed. But they are anticipated to hit shelves later this year via Nike SNKRS and select retailers, with a starting price of USD 170.

Fans eagerly await updates on the release, with anticipation heightened by glimpses of the unique packaging design. As the release date approaches, enthusiasts are advised to stay tuned for further announcements from Coach Prime and Nike.

LeBron James rocks Nike LeBron 21 inspired by Deion Sanders' classic sneaker

In his 21st NBA All-Star Game, LeBron set a record, donning Nike LeBron 21 shoes that paid tribute to Deion Sanders' Air DT Max '96. These unique kicks have a claw mark design like the Air Diamond Turf 3, sporting a black and white palate alongside gold touches. They match the colors of the Colorado Buffaloes, where Sanders is the current head football coach.

Nike recently reissued Sanders' third signature sneaker, marking the first time his logo adorned the shoes. This release follows Sanders' re-signing with Nike in 2024 after a period of affiliation with Under Armour.

Nike showed off James' sneakers along with three modern basketball shoes this year. The franchise drew ideas from older styles for the All-Star Game. James created a new record at the All-Star event.

It's his 21st consecutive appearance, overtaking Kareem Abdul-Jabbar's record of 19. The Nike LeBron 21 "DT Max '96" has no fixed release date yet. No one knows if it will be for everyone or just for players. We will wait for any updates because Nike hasn't said anything yet.

