LeBron James set to break another Kareem Abdul-Jabbar record during game with 76ers: All you need to know

LA Lakers star LeBron James is once again on the path to breaking another record held by NBA legend Kareem Abdul-Jabbar. As he prepares to play against the Philadelphia 76ers on Monday night, many are expecting him to surpass Abdul-Jabbar's record for most minutes played in league history.

James is nine minutes away from breaking the record for most minutes played in both the regular season and the playoffs. The six-time champion logged 66,297 minutes throughout his storied career. The four-time champion, on the other hand, has played for 66,289 and will likely break Jabbar's mark on Monday night.

Last season, James broke the scoring record owned by Abdul-Jabbar (38,387). The star recently made history in the scoring department by being the first player to score over 39,000 points. The four-time MVP has scored 39,060 points.

The 19-time All-Star is still performing at an all-time high, averaging 33.9 minutes this season. It looks like he's still in his prime and isn't showing any signs of slowing down. The Lakers star is leading the team in scoring, despite being on the cusp of turning 39.

LeBron James opened a museum to commemorate his journey as one of the greats

Fans of LeBron James can see the journey of their favorite player in his hometown of Akron, Ohio. James recently opened a "special" museum to showcase his life's voyage into becoming one of the great figures in modern sports history. He named it "LeBron James’ Home Court," and it features the things that inspired him to be a great basketball player.

It features a recreation of his living space with his mother, Gloria. He talked about how grateful he was when the museum opened.

"I think it’s special in the sense of, for my community, for my foundation and then the people that’s followed me along my journey to get an opportunity to feel a part of it, good to see," James said. "I used to get on my mom a lot about saving everything since I started first playing sports, and she kinda threw it back in my face when the stuff was being prepared down at the museum because a lot of stuff in there is because of the stuff that she saved, and that’s pretty cool. It’s pretty awesome to see.

"When they was going through everything and my mom had trophies from, like, my first basketball game ever, my first football game ever and she got trophies from when I won MVP when I was nine years old, and that’s pretty cool and that I hadn’t seen in years. I didn’t even know she still had it.

"I think it’s pretty cool that I’ve been able to do some things in my life to be able to bring back to my community, continue to highlight my community and make my community a place where people wanna visit, wanna see and wanna be proud of it. I’m definitely proud of the fact that my foundation has been able to do some great things. It’s just one of the things that we can all be proud of, for sure, for my hometown."

The museum documents his life as a basketball player and his impact as an athlete.

