"Ask for the whole $500 million" - Kevin Garnett asks LeBron James to potentially play in Saudi Arabia

LeBron James is still at the top of his game this season and at 38 years of age, the LA Lakers superstar is still better than most others. One of his former rivals, Kevin Garnett, sees the star having a career in Saudi Arabia after the Lakers legend met with an entourage in the country.

The sports world was surprised when Al-Hilal offered French soccer player Kylian Mbappe a one-year deal worth $776 million.

Garnett can see something that could potentially happen for James, financially. The former Boston Celtics big man thinks James can get paid similarly to Mbappe, given how he's still a great player on the court.

"Hey LeBron. If you're listening to me, homie. Go in that b***h and ask for the whole $500 million." Garnett said. "You know what, the Saudis sat down, chatted with you about, ask for that. Because bro is dooing way too much. If I'm 38 and I'm the best player, I'm asking for $300 million and he can do it, and he worth it."

The four-time MVP was one of the players who joked about potentially playing for the country. Over the summer, he went to Saudi Arabia, but not much information surfaced from the meeting. They could have discussed the possibility of LeBron James playing in the Middle East, which can still be possible.

Right now, he's playing his 21st season in the NBA and is still at the top of his game. The Lakers have a 10-7 record and most of their wins came due to his incredible performances. James is averaging 25.5 points, 8.0 rebounds, and 6.6 assists this season.

Kevin Garnett suggests fans start appreciating the greatness of players like LeBron James

Garnett is one of the few players who had the chance to play against the great players of the 1990s and 2010s. KG started early on in the NBA and played against the likes of Michael Jordan and Hakeem Olajuwon. At the end of his career, he was able to witness the rise of Steph Curry and the prolonged prime of LeBron James.

It's been years since he retired but KG thinks that fans should start to focus on appreciating the greatness of players who are currently playing. Speaking on The Stephen A. Smith Show, Garnett said:

"The problem, I think, with today is that we are so hung up on the yesteryear of the culture and the history that built the league that, bro, we’re missin’ out on greatness right in front of us," he said. "LeBron James is 38 motherf—— years old, doin’ somethin’ we ain’t never seen. We got a whole 7’6″ Frenchman in the g*****n league."

"Michael Jordan, Magic [Johnson], they are the past. We gotta embrace this new ish. Bro, we ain’t never seen Steph Curry. We ain’t never seen nothin’ like Steph Curry. Steph Curry shoots from Mars, bro. We keep talkin’ bout Jerry West. Shoutout to Jerry West, was a super goon, did great things for the league, but yeah, we’re in a new time, bro. Jerry West ain’t never seen this type of range."

It's not too late to show love for the new generation while still being nostalgic when it comes to past players. If someone knows what it was like to play against generations of players, it's KG and he knows what he's talking about.

