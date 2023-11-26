LeBron James recalls complaining to mother Gloria James for collecting exhibits of his journey after successful museum opening

LeBron James had two reasons to celebrate on Saturday. One, his LA Lakers team notched up a 121-115 against his former team Cleveland Cavaliers. Second, it was on the same day that his LeBron museum had its grand opening in his hometown of Akron.

Earlier in the day, the four-time NBA champions's charitable foundation opened the LeBron James’ Home Court. It's a museum stocked with his mementos from his decorated 21-year NBA career.

That includes four years as a teenage phenom at Akron St. Vincent-St. Mary’s High School, and the last apartment he and his mother lived in before he turned pro.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Following the Cavaiers win, James recalled complaining to his mother Gloria for collecting the exhibits of his journey.

"I used to get on my mom about saving everything … and she kind of threw it back in my face (with the museum exhibits)”

Expand Tweet

James' comments came after he led the Lakers to a win against the Cavaliers.

In 35 minutes, the 38-year-old added 22 points shooting just 8-of-23 from the field, and 1-of-9 from the 3-point range. He had eight points in the final stretch.

Anthony Davis led the Lakers with 32 points and 13 rebounds, while Austin Reaves contributed 15 points off the bench.

Everything you need to know about LeBron James' museum

The LeBron James Family Foundation announced earlier this month that "LeBron James' Home Court," a museum dedicated to the life and career of the LA Lakers star, will open in Akron on Nov. 25.

Tickets for the museum will cost $23, a tribute to his jersey number. Children five years or younger will be admitted for free.

It was reported that all ticket sales will go back to the Akron community through James' House Three Thirty. Taking to X (formely called Twitter), James expressed his excitement about the museum's opening.

“My dream was always to put Akron on the map, so to have a place in my hometown that allows me to share my journey with my fans from all over the world means a lot to me,” James said.

“I’ve been known to hang on to a lot of things over the years, and I always knew there would be a time and place to bring them out.”

Expand Tweet

At 38, LeBron James is the NBA's all-time leading scorer and a four-time champion. Expect more exhibits to be added to his museum when he calls time on his scintillating career.