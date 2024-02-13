Anthony Edwards new shoes: 2x NBA All-Star debuts "HBCU Arkansas Pine Bluff" colorway for signature AE 1 sneakers

Minnesota Timberwolves superstar Anthony Edwards debuted his new Adidas shoe, HBCU Arkansas Pine Bluff 'UAPB', made to honor and celebrate Black History Month, against the number two team in the West, the LA Clippers, on Monday.

Adidas has provided some iconic player-only colorways from five of its distinctive sneaker lines to its HBCU partner schools. The collection is uniquely available to all HBCU affiliates of Adidas, with the University of Arkansas Pine Bluff being the sole institution to be granted custom AE 1 exclusive for players this year.

The shoes are a celebration of Adidas' dedication to HBCUs and their athletic programmes rather than being for sale. On the hardwood, basketball fans can anticipate seeing both men's and women's teams wearing these sneakers.

Beyond Anthony Edwards: Who else sport the exclusive Adidas sneakers?

Anthony Edwards is one of the faces of Adidas' shoe lines. But there are other stars who also have designated exclusive shoe colorways to the HBCU affiliates, like Trae Young, Donovan Mitchell, Damian Lillard and James Harden.

Milwaukee Bucks guard Damian Lillard will have the 'Adidas Dame 8 EXTPLY 'ASU' for the Alabama State University Hornets. Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young will have the 'Adidas Trae 3 ASU' for the Alcorn State University Braves.

LA Clippers guard James Harden will have the 'Adidas Harden Vol. 8 PVAM' for the Prairie View A&M University Panthers. Lastly, Cleveland Cavaliers guard Donovan Mitchell will have the 'Adidas D.O.N Issue 5 GSU' for the Grambling State University Tigers.

Adidas AE 1 sneaker: Anthony Edwards' footwear sensation and details

Anthony Edwards' AE 1 sneaker is designed for his playstyle, empowering his explosive rim attack and smooth, quick movements utilizing bottom-heavy cushioning to support the feet.

The shoe incorporates a two-tier foam cushioning system, merging Lightstrike with Boost technology (specifically Jetboost).

The Boost cushioning is fully encased, and the shoe comes with a full-length spring plate, making it lean towards the more responsive end of the cushioning spectrum. However, the impact protection it offers should be more than sufficient for most basketball players.

Edwards will have six colorways in this sneaker line: Arctic Blue and black 'New Wave', best of Adi which features a white TPU outsole and cage, metallic burgundy, deep blue, coral and white/black/lime (set to release in spring 2024).

Edwards has also debuted two additional colorway features: "Velocity Blue" and "Acid Orange/Core Black/Acid Red". The Velocity Blue is a tribute to the old Wolves early years.

