Top 5 sneakers worn during 2024 NBA All-Star Game Ft. LeBron James' DT-Max Inspired LeBron 21s

The 2024 NBA All-Star Game saw the Eastern Conference emerge victorious on Sunday night, showcasing the triumph of youth over height. While the game may not have been fiercely competitive, it compensated for the lack of sporting intrigue with an impressive display of footwear.

LeBron James made a significant impact with a special version of his DT-Max inspired Nike LeBron 21s, inspired by one of Deion Sanders’ signature sneakers, and was accompanied by nine other players representing the swoosh.

Additionally, Jordan Brand occupied four spots on the court. Adidas claimed three, New Balance two, and Converse, Anta, and 361 Degrees had one representative apiece.

Let's delve into the ever-fascinating list of the top sneakers worn during the All-Star game :

Top five sneakers worn during 2024 NBA All-Star Game Ft. LeBron James' DT-Max-inspired LeBron 21s

#5 Kevin Durant: “Galaxy” KD 4 Retro

The Nike KD 4 'Galaxy' represents a significant milestone in the intertwining narratives of Kevin Durant's basketball career and his influence in the sneaker industry.

This iconic colorway made its debut in 2012 during the NBA All-Star Game, where Durant showcased a futuristic design inspired by the Kennedy Space Center. The metallic silver upper, vibrant orange detailing and striking black midsole captured the essence of space exploration, earning it a special place in sneaker history.

The 'Galaxy' edition pays homage to Durant's MVP performance during the All-Star Game, a testament to his enduring impact on the basketball court and in sneaker culture.

Released at 10:00 a.m. EST on Thursday, these iconic sneakers are available for purchase at $130 in adult sizes through the Nike SNKRS website and app.

The reissue of the coveted sneaker offers an opportunity for fans to own a piece of Durant's legacy, featuring special edition details like space mission patches and a starry-sky midsole that truly elevates the 'Galaxy' theme to new heights.

#4 Stephen Curry: NBA JAM x Curry Brand 4 Flotro Low

Stephen Curry's influence extends beyond the basketball court as he geared up for his 10th NBA All-Star Game appearance with the launch of the "Curry Jam" sneaker collection in collaboration with Curry Brand.

To celebrate the 2024 NBA All-Star Weekend, fans can look forward to this exciting drop, imbued with the spirit of the iconic arcade video game NBA Jam.

The Curry Jam collection will be available for purchase at the "Curry Gameroom" pop-up activation during the All-Star Weekend at Circle Centre Mall in Indianapolis.

Among them, the Curry 4 Flotro 'Curry Jam' pays homage to Stephen's 2018 NBA All-Star Game player-exclusive colorway intended for the All-Star Game 3-Point Contest.

Drawing inspiration from the game graphics associated with releases under Midway and EA Sports, the Curry 4 Flotro features a vibrant color palette and static screen sock lining, capturing the essence of NBA Jam.

Available in adult sizes for a retail price of $130, the model showcases the intersection of performance and style for basketball enthusiasts and collectors alike.

#3 Anthony Edwards: 'All-Star' Adidas AE 1

Anthony Edwards, leading the Minnesota Timberwolves to a strong start in the NBA season, represented the Western Conference in the NBA All-Star Game.

A sneak peek has emerged of the anticipated footwear sported during the prestigious exhibition game. Displayed in the initial glance is the "All-Star" Adidas AE 1, as revealed by Nickdepaula on X.

This special version of Edwards' inaugural signature basketball sneaker has an iridescent casing adorning the side panels of the black mesh upper.

Notable elements include Edwards' signature neon yellow Adidas logo imprinted on the tongue, alongside matching Three Stripes branding on the heel. Completing the design is an icy translucent outsole, adding to the shoe's overall appeal.

Although the "All-Star" Adidas AE 1 has surfaced on X, Adidas Basketball has not yet announced details for the colorway. In an update on February 14, Adidas has confirmed through its launch calendar that the "All-Star" AE 1 colorway will be available for purchase on Friday retailing at $120 on Adidas.com.

Enthusiasts can expect a closer examination of the sneaker as the release date approaches.

#2 Giannis Antetokounmpo: Nike Zoom Freak 5s

The Nike Zoom Freak 5 "All-Star" is a special edition sneaker released in February 2024, designed to honor Giannis Antetokounmpo's eighth NBA All-Star Game appearance and celebrate his incredible journey from sharing shoes with his brother Thanasis to reaching NBA stardom.

Giannis and Thanasis's shared shoe journey in Greece is reflected in the design of the sneaker, symbolizing their bond and sacrifices.

The sneaker is adorned in a striking colorway of White, University Red and Bright Crimson, with intricate details like a handwritten message from Giannis to Thanasis on the collar, emphasizing their bond.

The personal narrative is further reinforced by featuring Giannis and Thanasis's numbers on the heel, representing their journey from sharing shoes to achieving greatness in the NBA.

This special edition Nike Zoom Freak 5 "All-Star" was launched on Feb. 16 and is available in men's sizes for $140. The sneaker can be purchased at select Nike Basketball outlets in-store, online and through Nike.com.

#1 LeBron James: DT-Max Inspired LeBron 21

Regardless of the passage of time, LeBron James remains a steadfast presence. His recent milestone of starting in his 20th NBA All-Star Game adds to his legacy as a consistent force in the basketball world.

Commemorating his 21st NBA season, James utilized his footwear to honor a sports luminary who donned the No. 21 on his NBA All-Star Game appearance. The legendary two-sport athlete and football coach of the Colorado Buffaloes, Deion Sanders, inspired James' latest sneaker design.

LeBron James' Air DT Max '96 LeBron 21 pays homage to his 21st season in the NBA and legendary two-sport icon, Deion Sanders.

The sneakers draw inspiration from Sanders’ jersey number, and a special colorway was debuted by James during his historic 20th NBA All-Star Game appearance, showcasing a never-before-seen twist on the classic Nike LeBron 21 design.

The Nike LeBron 21 was launched in Sept. 2023 for $200 and has since seen the release of numerous colorways, offering a diverse selection for online shoppers on the Nike website.

Engineered to support the incredible athleticism of LeBron James, these sneakers feature a cabling system that complements Zoom Air cushioning, delivering a lightweight and low-profile model.