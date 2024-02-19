IN PHOTOS: $1 billion worth LeBron James rocking Deion Sanders' Prime sneakers edition Air DT Max' 96 draws big shoutout from Colorado coach

Colorado coach Deion Sanders was elated when he saw NBA star LeBron James rocking Coach Prime-inspired sneakers during his 20th NBA All-Star game. These kicks were inspired by Sanders' signature Nike series from the 90s and caught the attention of fans all over.

Deion Sanders took to Instagram and congratulated LeBron James, who has a net worth of $1 billion, on his 20th All-Star Game. He went on to express his love for wearing his signature series sneakers, saying he desired a pair of the basketball version for himself.

"Congratulations to my brother @kingjames for his Class, Grace, Passion, Commitment to excellence & consistency for 21 years!! Thank u as well for Rocking them 'Primes' on your stage. Love ya man from Day 1. I need that basketball version", Deion Sanders wrote in the caption.

LeBron James' sneakers were inspired by the claw mark striping on the Air DT Max'96, commonly known as the Diamond Turf 3. The shoe also had a white and black color scheme with gold accents, which corresponded to the Colorado Buffaloes' color code.

Over the years, Nike brought back Sanders' signature series and redesigned them for various purposes. But the kicks worn by LeBron James were the first time fans saw the idea being applied to basketball shoes to be worn on the court in the form of Nike LeBron 21.

James' shoe series was initially launched last year in September. And over the past few months, the shoe has undergone various color combinations for fans.

Nike also recently issued Coach Prime's third signature shoe this month, which also included his logo. So far, it is still not official if LeBron James' limited edition Sanders-inspired sneakers will be available for purchase.

Deion Sanders son, Shedeur Sanders, opened up about getting heat from his father during practice

Back when Colorado quarterback Shedeur Sanders was playing football in high school, he talked about how his father would treat him like an NFL player during practice and ensure the best development of his skills.

"I'll be able to handle any coach if I can handle my dad. He acts like I'm an NFL player," Shedeur said.

Over the years, Shedeur has gone on to solidify himself as a great quarterback in college football. Last season, he put up an incredible performance in his debut campaign in Boulder.

Coach Prime will be expecting great things from his QB son in the Buffs' upcoming season as members of the Big 12 conference.

