Will Arch Manning transfer out of Texas in the spring? Looking at the options for the Longhorns quarterback 

The spring transfer portal is fast approaching, and Arch Manning is one of the players many enthusiasts are having their eyes on. Manning will be entering his second season in college football in 2024, and with Quinn Ewers returning, he will likely get limited playing time.

Manning served as the third-string quarterback for Texas in 2023 despite being the No. 1 recruit in his class, with Ewers as the starter and Maalik Murphy as the backup. With Murphy gone, Manning would only be next in line to Ewers in the upcoming season.

Will Arch Manning transfer out of Texas in the spring?

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

2024 College Football Recruits: Future Stars! 🌟 🏈 View Full Rankings

While Arch Manning decided to stay at Texas in the previous transfer portal opening, that might not be the case this time. The quarterback is at a crossroads regarding his future with the Longhorns after Ewers was named the starting quarterback for next season.

His potential exit continues to make waves. However, his uncle and former New York Giants quarterback Eli Manning believes he should stay at Texas.

“He picked Texas because that’s where he wants to be,” Manning said. “That’s where he wants to play football. He likes coach (Steve) Sarkisian and his offense and what they’re doing. He knew last year that he was going to go, he was going to redshirt and get some playing time.

“Obviously, I think the plan was (Quinn) Ewers would maybe go in the NFL, but he’s there. It’s another year for Arch to mature, learn the offense, get bigger and stronger in the weight room, and always be prepared to play. You never know what’s going to happen.”

Ewers had an impressive season in 2023, throwing for 3,479 yards and 22 touchdowns. His performance played a pivotal role in leading Texas to the Big 12 championship in its final season in the conference. It’s logical that the starting role returns to him next season.

Without a doubt, a big talent like Arch Manning won't want to be on the bench for two consecutive seasons without an injury. Nonetheless, the long wait by the quarterback at Texas could benefit his development as a player.

It's worth noting that the spring transfer portal does not allow players to move within the same conference. This gives Manning a plethora of options outside of the Southeastern Conference if and when considering getting a new home.