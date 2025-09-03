Mike Norvell breaks silence on Tommy Castellanos after FSU QB stays true to his words by crushing Alabama in opening weekend

Florida State Seminoles quarterback Tommy Castellanos was instrumental in the win over the Alabama Crimson Tide. Castellanos predicted the win before the game. He said before the game:

"I dreamed of playing against Alabama. They don’t have Nick Saban to save them. I just don’t see them stopping me.”

Castellanos' performance was praised by Seminoles coach Mike Norvell. He said the following on "The Third Option" podcast:

"Tommy is a tremendous young competitor. He’s a young man, he definitely respects the people we go against. The Alabama program, it deserves respect. It’s been one of the top programs in the country. But ultimately confidence comes through the work and, as I’ve told him, I’ve watched the work."

Castellanos came to Florida State with a few years of experience under his belt, playing in the ACC with Boston College. He put this experience to good use, throwing for 152 yards and leading the offense to rack up an impressive win.

This win has cemented him as a potential top quarterback and laid the foundation for Florida State to contend in the ACC this year. It marks a sharp contrast from last season, when they endured an embarrassing two-win campaign, largely due to underwhelming performances by former quarterback DJ Uiagalelei.

Now with Castellanos as the starter, Florida State can return to challenge Clemson and SMU for the conference championship.

Mike Norvell awarded for the win against Alabama

The win against Alabama has given Mike Norvell an award. He has been given the Bear Bryant Coach of the Week, as well as the Dodd Coach of the Week honors.

Defeating Alabama, a top-10-ranked team, is always a big deal. Adding in the fact that Florida State entered the game unranked and that the victory propelled them into the top 25 for Week 2 makes the win even more impressive.

Now comes the hard part for Norvell. Staying in the top 25 and becoming contenders for both the ACC Championship and a spot in the College Football Playoff.

