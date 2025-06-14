"Mike Norvell bullied by Billy Napier again": CFB fans troll FSU as four-star RB commits to Gators post Tallahassee visit

Billy Napier took over as the Florida Gators coach in 2022 but has had a modest stint. Last year, they finished with a Gasparilla Bowl victory over Tulane, hoping to be a contender in the playoffs.

Ad

Amid their preparations for the upcoming season, Napier's Gators bagged the commitment of four-star running back Carsyn Baker, an elite prospect of the recruiting class of 2026, according to On3's Hayes Fawcett.

Before his commitment, the 6-foot-2, 200-pound RB was heavily linked with the Florida State Seminoles. He also has had offers from Ohio State and South Carolina, but it looks like the Gatos seemed to be the best fit for Baker.

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"BREAKING: Four-star RB Carsyn Baker has committed to Florida, he tells me for @on3recruits," Fawcett tweeted. "The 6'2 200 RB from Fairburn, GA chose the Gators over Florida State, South Carolina & Ohio State."

Expand Tweet

Ad

Fans shared their reactions following the commitment of the four-star running back.

"Norvell bullied by Billy again," one commented.

"Horrendous decision young man," another said.

"Mike (Norvell) got stuffed again," this fan wrote.

"Not a take at South Carolina. It's nice seeing the smaller schools win one every now and then," another fan stated.

"Welcome to Gator Nation," this fan said.

Ad

"Florida State is a joke," one fan commented.

Carsyn Baker, following an official visit with the Gators in May, opened up about how Billy Napier and RB coach Jabbar Juluke focus on the running game and how he fits into their offensive scheme.

"That's great for me because you know the running back like is basically not long," Baker said. "Everything preserving and saving your body is a great thing. At my high school we have a dual also, so they do the same thing that we do in high school."

Ad

Carsyn Baker shares thoughts about Billy Napier's RB Coach

Following his official visit, the four-star running back was impressed with the Gators running back coach Jabbar Juluke. He had nothing but positive words for him and opened up about having a great time with him in Gainesville.

"Coach Juluke is a great person, a great coach," Baker said. "He's been great with developing backs and everything like that. I felt great on the weekends. Me and Coach Juluke had a great time during our one-on-one sessions, and I learned a lot from him."

Carsyn Baker is the eighth player to commit to Billy Napier's Gators as a part of the 2026 recruiting class.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Priyam Hazarika Priyam is a College Sports content executive at Sportskeeda with a master's in Advertising and Marketing Management and over two years of experience as a writer. When it comes to reporting, Priyam believes doing a technical deep dive is one of his biggest strengths and he loves to dissect plays on the field and factor out the strengths/weaknesses of players.



A fan of the Alabama Crimson Tide football team, Priyam sees Nick Saban as the greatest coach of all time. He is also rooting for Alabama quarterback Jalen Milore after following his progress over the years. The Michigan Wolverines football team is another of his favorite programs and it will be interesting to see how both these teams perform in new coaching eras.



When he’s not reporting, Priyam is usually at the gym or indulging in music. He has been a guitarist and a drummer for the past 17 years and finds his time of peace when playing music. Know More

Florida Gators Fan? Check out the latest Gators depth chart, schedule, and roster updates all in one place.