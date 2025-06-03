Mike Norvell's hot seat status intensifies as latest job approval ratings hit new low for FSU coach

Florida State head coach Mike Norvell had a glorious 2023 campaign with the Seminoles. He led the program to an undefeated ACC Championship. They were snubbed from a playoff spot and finished with a 13-1 campaign and an Orange Bowl loss to the Georgia Bulldogs.

Several players opted out of Florida State ahead of their bowl game and despite a new-look roster, the expectations were high from Florida State last season. Things took a turn for the worse for Mike Norvell and his team as the Seminoles finished with a disappointing 2-10 record, putting Norvell on the hot seat.

On Monday, CFB insider Josh Pate shared job approval ratings for head coaches ahead of the 2025 season. While talking about Mike Norvell, Pate gave him a 20% approval rating while stating that this year will define his future with the Seminoles.

"It brings me no joy to tell you, Mike Norvell was calling a 20% approval rating amongst Florida State fans one season after winning the ACC and, in their own mind, being screwed out of a playoff spot," Pate said. "But it fell off a cliff because Florida State fell off a cliff...."

"Talent acquisition has been a problem here, not killing it at the high school recruiting level.....because of that, it's hard for a fan to look and say, I see stability returning......So I got him at 20% right now. Obviously, I think it goes without saying, a huge defining year coming up." (TS-1:50 onwards)

Since taking over the Seminoles in 2020, Norvell has put up a 33-27 record. Thus, his future with the program will be defined by the level of success he achieves this upcoming season.

Mike Norvell reveals biggest takeaway from disastrous 2024 campaign

Last month, the Florida State head coach sat down for an interview with News4JAX. During this interaction, he was questioned about their game plan after the disastrous 2-10 campaign.

Mike Norvell stated that they will be using it as a stepping stone to success. He also highlighted how the team will learn from its mistakes going ahead. (TS-5:30 onwards)

"You never just dismiss something that might not go the way you want it to," Norvell said. "You look back, you evaluate, you try to learn the lesson of where you can be better..."

"It's always about the constant push for improvement....I know our guys are definitely fired up for this season...but I don't want to waste, even though there wasn't anything good about the experience we went through, I don't want to waste those experiences that absolutely can push us and help us grow to be all that we can be for this season."

The Seminoles kickstart their 2025 campaign with a tough game. They are scheduled to take on the Alabama Crimson Tide at home on August 30.

