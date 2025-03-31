Mike Vrabel has clear advice for two-way athlete Travis Hunter as debate around his position continues

Travis Hunter has been the star of college football for the past two years because of his rare talent for playing both offense and defense. At Colorado, he showed his skills as a wide receiver and a cornerback. Many experts believe he can continue playing both positions in the NFL, but some think he should focus on one.

Hunter is one of the top prospects of the 2025 NFL draft and is on the list of several franchises, and the New England Patriots is one of them. Coach Mike Vrabel knows a thing or two about playing both ways.

He was a linebacker but also caught touchdown passes in Super Bowls. He joked with Hunter at the NFL combine, reminding him that he was not the first player to play on both sides.

Talking about Hunter during the NFL annual meetings, the Patriots HC said:

"I don’t know how anybody could say how hard it would be. We’ve never seen a player, necessarily do it. I think there’s some things he can improve on by probably concentrating on just one position. But never going to put any restrictions on Travis or any player. We try as much as they can handle. We’re going to continue to put more on their plate."

NFL analyst can't pinpoint Travis Hunter's NFL role

NFL Network's Kyle Brandt believes that Travis Hunter's final position depends on how the NFL draft goes. He said:

"Travis Hunter from the University of Colorado. There is, his official NFL draft profile lists him as cornerback slash wide receiver, not wide receiver slash cornerback. Cornerback first.

"Browns general manager Andrew Berry said he views Hunter as a wide receiver first, but he can also make his impact at corner. Titans head coach Brian Callahan said Hunter would probably start at corner, and then you find ways to inject him as the offense gets more comfortable, completely polar opposites."

Hunter had an impressive 2024 season for Deion Sanders' Colorado. He recorded 96 receptions and 1,258 yards, with an average of 13.1 yards per catch.

