The USC Trojans, led by quarterback Miller Moss, upset the LSU Tigers 27-20 in a Las Vegas classic during Week 1 of the 2024 season. This gives under-pressure coach Lincoln Riley breathing space. Moss threw for 378 yards, resulting in one touchdown in the narrow win.

Off the gridiron, he received plenty of praise, especially from his girlfriend Sia Hildebrand. On his latest Instagram post, Hildebrand posted a rather cheeky comment.

"I like the tag placement," Hildebrand wrote and added two emojis conveying the cheekiness of the comment.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"So proud of you," she added.

Moss's IG comments

Sia Hildebrand and Miller Moss went public with their relationship last year during Halloween and have since shared snippets of their relationship on Instagram.

Trending

Hildebrand is majoring in Business Administration and Management at USC and works as a community concierge at the real estate firm Core Spaces.

Personal life of Miller Moss under scrutiny

After the big Week 1 win over the LSU Tigers, a story about Miller Moss appeared on TMZ and was picked up by the Los Angeles Times.

In an episode that apparently occurred in 2022, the USC Trojans quarterback was involved in a dispute with his former roommate, Mo Hasan. The latter was a Trojans quarterback also.

A clip emerged of Moss violating the personal space of Hasan in the company of several other students, which led to an investigation by the institution. It was finally resolved via a student conduct resolution process with no legal recourse taken in the matter.

After the story broke, Miller Moss released a statement on Tuesday, detailing his side of the story and apologizing for his actions.

“I fully cooperated and took accountability for my decisions and the matter was resolved,” Moss said. “I regret my actions and have grown and learned from this matter, and my focus is on the season ahead.”

During his weekly news conference, embattled USC Trojans coach Lincoln Riley vouched for his QB1's character.

“We’ll call it interesting, the timing,” Riley said. “That’s a high-quality individual there… the character of him (Moss), everything he does is as high as anybody I’ve had."

The program also commented on the circumstances surrounding the reported altercation between Moss and Hasan, releasing a statement on Tuesday.

“We take all student conduct complaints seriously and are legally obligated to keep those matters private and confidential,” the university said in a statement. “Each and every case follows a prescribed and thorough adjudication process as described in the USC Student Handbook.

"If a student has been found responsible and has fulfilled all of the terms of their discipline, the matter is considered closed. In this case, the matter was resolved and settled two-and-a-half years ago.”

Miller Moss is getting a first-hand experience of what it is like to be QB1 for the USC Trojans with his life constantly being fodder for column inches.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

USC Trojans Fan? Check out the latest Trojans depth chart, schedule, and roster updates all in one place.