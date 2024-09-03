The official week one of college football for the 2024 season was full of thrills and spills as expected, with some big upsets, while some teams that were highly ranked in the AP Top 25 Preseason Poll did not live up to expectations.

Although it was only week one of the season, fans and analysts alike have drawn some conclusions from the performances of the teams. On X, CFB insider and Action Network analyst Brett McMurphy came up with his latest poll based on week one action.

He had the Georgia Bulldogs, the Ohio State Buckeyes and the Oregon Ducks as his top three.

College football fans on X had mixed reactions to McMurphy's poll rankings.

"Oregon too high. Clemson should be unranked," one fan commented.

Some fans agreed with the general rankings after a topsy-turvy weekend.

"Hard to argue. Could’ve maybe put Texas over Oregon? But this early in the season not sure it matters a ton," one fan tweeted.

"Outside of Oregon, good rankings," another fan tweeted.

"Looks good to me," one fan tweeted.

College football state of play after thrilling Week 1

The first upset of the 2024 college football season occurred in Ireland, when the Florida State Seminoles lost 24-21 to the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets in week zero.

Coach Mike Norvell's team followed that up with a week one 28-13 loss to the Boston College Eagles under new coach Bill O'Brien to dent the Seminoles' chances of making it into the college football playoffs this year.

The week's biggest game pitted the No. 7 Notre Dame Fighting Irish under coach Marcus Freeman, who led his team to a 23-13 win against the No. 20 Texas A&M Aggies in College Station.

The Georgia Bulldogs, the Texas Longhorns, the Alabama Crimson Tide, the Ole Miss Rebels and the Penn State Nittany Lions all registered comfortable wins against their opponents. Thus, they'll likely maintain their top 10 rankings.

The Oregon Ducks and the Michigan Wolverines both won narrowly against their opponents and perhaps not as impressively as expected to round out a comfortable weekend for the top 10.

Coach Mario Cristobal's No. 13-ranked Miami Hurricanes, on the back of an impressive showing by transfer quarterback Cam Ward, blew out the hapless Florida Gators 41-17 under coach Billy Napier to put other teams on notice.

Perhaps the most entertaining clash of week one was coach Brian Kelly's No. 13 LSU Tigers losing 27-20 to coach Lincoln Riley's No. 23 USC Trojans in Las Vegas. This was followed by the weekend's most entertaining news conference afterward from LSU's coach.

If week one of the still-nascent 2024 college football season is anything to go by, CFB fans are in for a classic and thrilling football season.

