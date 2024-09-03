FSU vs Boston College game history, records 

The Florida State Seminoles (FSU) suffered an unexpected week zero loss to the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets in Ireland to make for the nascent college football season's first upset. Next up is a clash against the Boston College Eagles under new coach Bill O'Brien.

The teams have met 22 times in the past with the Seminoles winning all three previous encounters. FSU holds a 16-6 record.

The last three times that they met, Florida State won 26-23 in 2021, and in 2022, the Eagles were beaten 44-14 once again.

Finally, last year, the all-conquering Seminoles team that controversially missed out on a College Football Playoff selection narrowly won the clash 31-29.

How to watch FSU vs. Boston College

The FSU versus Boston College game will be played at Bobby Bowden Field at Doak Campbell Stadium, Tallahassee, Florida at 7:30 p.m. ET on Sep. 2, 2024.

The game will be available to watch on ESPN and to stream on FuboTV.

FSU vs. Boston College preview

Florida State finished the season 13-1 after the college football playoff snub while Boston College had a 7-6 record. Coach Mike Norvell's team is 16.5-point favorites for the clash.

Florida State quarterback DJ Uiagalelei struggled against the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets last weekend, going 19-for-27 for 193 yards and not showing signs of replacing departed QB Jordan Travis's production.

The loss to Georgia Tech has dropped FSU to a team on the hot seat watch after being considered a favorite for one of the spots in the college football playoffs. During his weekly news conference, Norvell named what his team will need to beat the Eagles.

"We know this is going to be a physical game and I thought the guys did a good job with the intensity," Norvell said. "I think there are times that, within all the intensity and bringing that edge, still being able to control your focus on the details, on the fundamentals, on the little things that are going to allow you to be as powerful as you can be while still playing a disciplined brand of football.

"This is an emotional game, and you’ve got to bring emotion, but you’ve got to bring discipline with it. That’s what my message to the team was afterward. You can have all the emotion in the world, but if you're a sloppy football player, you're going to get a sloppy result."

The arrival of coach Bill O'Brien has given the Boston College Eagles an edge in this matchup, increasing the challenge for the Seminoles to overcome their losing start to the season.

