"Million kids got in portal": DeShaun Foster shoots down 'weird' Nico Iamaleava hate with stern remarks over his NIL drama

Former Tennessee quarterback Nico Iamaleava has been a hot subject in the college football circles this offseason after reports emerged over a potential tussle with the program. Per multiple sources, the young quarterback demanded a significant raise to his NIL contract. He was making around $2.4 million and expected a raise to $4 million after leading the Vols to a playoff game.

Owing to the rejection of his proposal, he entered the portal and DeShaun Foster reportedly took a swing at him and landed the 20-year-old for the 2025 season. This move was viewed as a betrayal by many Tennessee fans.

Reacting to this drama, the UCLA coach mentioned that the controversy blew out of proportion. He blamed the media for posting baseless theories and not checking the facts. While speaking to the reporters at Big Ten media days in Las Vegas on Friday, Foster mentioned that Iamaleava's transfer was not money intended but more about his personal pursuits.

"I know there’s narratives being created that aren’t necessarily true or whatnot, but don’t worry about it, you’ll get your opportunity," Foster said at the 2025 media days on Thursday. [Timestamp - 2:00]

"It’s just weird to me because a million kids got in the portal this offseason. Over a thousand, you know? And some for other reasons. You even had coaches say -- I think (Syracuse head coach) Fran said that his guy wanted $2.4 million or something, his receiver. Nobody killed him for that.

"They’re paying kids now. You can get paid, so that’s part of it. But I don’t think that he’s making decisions based on money. I don’t think so."

DeShaun Foster's QB1 clarifies the air around his transfer to UCLA

Nico Iamaleava, who was in Las Vegas to attend the media days, was invariably asked about his decision. Without any second thoughts, he mentioned that his move was based on his intentions to stay close with his family. They are based in LA and this move will help him spend much more time with them.

"I hope every Tennessee fan understands that," Iamaleava said to the reporters on Thursday. "It was really one of the hardest decisions that I've ever had to make. But I had to do what was best for me and my family.”

He also shrugged off reports about NIL being the potential reason behind his move and claimed that his focus was now on leading the Bruins to a stellar season. Expect nothing less than 9+ winning games for UCLA heading into 2025.

