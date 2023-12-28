The Minnesota Golden Gophers gave QB Cole Kramer his first career start, right at the end of it all. And he returned the favor in the best way possible, as the Gophers won the 2023 Quick Lane Bowl.

After the Bowl game win, Kramer took to social media to pen a heartfelt note for his girlfriend, Katie Miller. He shared one of Miller's posts and professed his love for his girlfriend.

Here is what Minnesota Golden Gophers QB Cole Kramer said in the note he wrote for his girlfriend Katie Miller after leading the team to a Quick Lane Bowl game.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

2024 College Football Recruits: Future Stars! 🌟 🏈 View Full Rankings

“God is so so good. I love you so much,” Kramer wrote in his Instagram story, tagging Miller.

Credit: Cole Kramer IG

Kramer is planning a wedding with his fiancé after retiring from football. He has reportedly planned to move to Arizona to settle down and look for a job in sales.

It was also the quarterback’s first career start in the college football world. He has appeared as a reserve in a few games since 2019. But he never got a starting job for the Gophers. A business and marketing student, Kramer decided to hang up his football cleats and live a life away from the spotlight with his girlfriend Katie, who works as a nurse.

But how did he perform in his only career start?

Cole Kramer: A single shot at football history books

Cole Kramer took the place of starting QB Athan Kaliakmanis, who entered the transfer portal after the end of the regular season. Kaliakmanis had led the team to a 6-7 overall record, barely making them bowl-eligible. But Kramer rose to the occasion at the sight of silverware at the Quick Lane Bowl.

Kramer threw for 26 passing yards but managed to throw two touchdown passes. One of his pass attempts was intercepted while he had eight completions. He also ran 31 rushing yards and scored a touchdown on foot. Running back Darius Taylor ran for a whopping 208 yards and added his name to the touchdown list. The Golden Gophers defeated the Bowling Green Falcons 30-24.

Kramer ended his college football career as a Quick Lane Bowl winner and will have a great story to tell when asked about his football career.

Here is the inaugural Sportskeeda All-America Team 2023 – the best of college football this season