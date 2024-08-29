Minnesota starting QB 2024: Who will start for P. J. Fleck in Week 1?

The Minnesota Golden Gophers have set high expectations from their new starting quarterback, Max Brosmer, as they look to start their 2024 season under P.J. Fleck on a high note. After a rough 6-7 campaign last year, the Gophers are banking on Brosmer to steer the ship in the right direction.

The former New Hampshire star recorded 3,449 passing yards, 29 touchdowns and five interceptions in the FCS last season. He was named a first-team FCS All-American, making him a highly anticipated addition to the Minnesota roster who didn’t get the desired results from Athan Kaliakmanis, their QB1 in 2023.

Brosmer joined the Golden Gophers this offseason after spending five years at New Hampshire. While he missed the 2021 season due to an ACL injury, he offers a wealth of experience from starting over 36 games for the Wildcats. He has 8,713 passing yards, 70 touchdowns and 10 running touchdowns to his name.

As Brosmer prepares to make his Gophers debut against the North Carolina Tar Heels in Week 1, the pressure will be on him to improve the Gophers' performance from last season.

Looking from the outside, Brosmer will also have his eyes set on boosting his NFL draft stock, and his performance this year could go a long way in determining his NFL career.

Minnesota's quarterback depth chart

The Golden Gophers quarterback room underwent a major overhaul as the 2024 season approaches. Last year’s QBs have either transferred or graduated, and all eyes are on New Hampshire transfer Max Brosmer, who has taken over as the Golden Gophers’ undisputed starter.

Brosmer, a finalist for the Walter Payton Award last season, brings a much-needed boost to the Gophers’ offense. His presence will elevate the intermediate passing game, where his predecessor, Athan Kaliakmanis, struggled.

Backing up Brosmer are two young guns: true freshman Drake Lindsey and Virginia Tech transfer Dylan Wittke.

Lindsey, despite being new to college football, impressed during spring practices. The depth chart is rounded out by Max Shikenjanski, now in his second year.

Brosmer is set to lead the Gophers, but the inexperience behind him is a concern, making the development of Lindsey and Wittke crucial for Minnesota’s success in the Big Ten this season.

